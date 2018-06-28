ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove Gets New Details, Including Release Update

It’s been a good while since we’ve heard anything about Humanature Studios’ latest chapter in the Toejam & Earl series, Back In the Groove. But we’ve finally gotten some news that will have fans say, “Jammin’!”

A new update has been posted over on the Kickstarter page, indicating that it’s on track for a release this year. Nope, it’s not getting delayed again. A new trailer was also revealed, which you can see above and features the duo getting into more shenanigans.

Per the update on Kickstarter, the developers note, “So…we ARE going to be releasing the game this year!, and we are also going to be opening a closed beta within the next couple weeks for our early-access backers, and we’ll be looking for your feedback! Also, the Nintendo Switch version of the game is just about ready to be submitted for certification by Nintendo, and the other console versions are not too far behind. I’ll give you more details about all of this before this update is done.”

But what’s even more interesting is that Adult Swim Games, who hopped on board as a publisher last year, is no longer on board. “You may also find this interesting…going forward Adult Swim Games is no longer going to be our publisher. Instead we are going back to self-publishing, Indie-Style! Adult Swim Games has some other big titles they plan to launch this summer so when Back in the Groove pushed back, we both agreed that it made sense for them to hand us the reigns, rather than taking a chance on this getting pushed back any more. Also I’d like to say how deeply grateful I and all of us here at HNS are to Adult Swim Games. We wouldn’t have gotten this game to this point without them…seriously. Thank You Adult Swim!! (round of applause),” the team noted.

“Self publishing….(a moment of contemplation…)…exciting and a little scary. Thankfully I’ve been in this biz as an indie longer than many of you have been alive (ouch) which means I am fortunate to have ton of knowledgeable and experienced friends in this biz who have been helping with learning and connections. We totally got this! 🙂 By the way you will be happy to know that we also plan on sharing a lot more information with you going forward as we did in the beginning of this project, and we would love to hear from you as well. Nathan (our lead artist) is also now officially our acting community manager.”

So it sounds like the game will finally be in our hands soon enough, which means opening more presents, dancing alongside a buddy and putting those wacky humans in their place. We can’t wait to see what happens!

Toejam & Earl: Back In the Groove releases this year for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.