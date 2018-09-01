Tokyo Ghoul: re birth Coming West This Fall

Bandai Namco has announced that it’s bringing its popular mobile game, Tokyo Ghoul: re birth west this fall via iOS and Android.

When exactly the title will hit western storefronts wasn’t disclosed, but Bandai Namco did release a brand-new trailer introducing players to the game and its gameplay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s no surprise that Bandai Namco is looking to capitalize on Tokyo Ghoul’s surging popularity in the west by bringing this game over, however, smartphone games are nowhere near as popular in the west as they are in Japan, China, etc., so it’s up in the air whether or not the move will payoff for it.

In addition to Tokyo Ghoul: re birth, Bandai Namco is also currently working on a Tokyo Ghoul console game dubbed Tokyo Ghoul: re Call To Exist, which is due in Japan sometime this year and in the west presumably sometime next year.

Below, you can read more about Tokyo Ghoul: re birth, courtesy of an official overview:

The massively popular anime series Tokyo Ghoul has been made into a smartphone game! Create teams of your favorite characters and join the battle of “Ghoul” vs. “Human”!

Key Features