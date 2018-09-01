Tokyo Ghoul: re birth Coming West This Fall

Bandai Namco has announced that it’s bringing its popular mobile game, Tokyo Ghoul: re birth west this fall via iOS and Android.
When exactly the title will hit western storefronts wasn’t disclosed, but Bandai Namco did release a brand-new trailer introducing players to the game and its gameplay.
It’s no surprise that Bandai Namco is looking to capitalize on Tokyo Ghoul’s surging popularity in the west by bringing this game over, however, smartphone games are nowhere near as popular in the west as they are in Japan, China, etc., so it’s up in the air whether or not the move will payoff for it.
In addition to Tokyo Ghoul: re birth, Bandai Namco is also currently working on a Tokyo Ghoul console game dubbed Tokyo Ghoul: re Call To Exist, which is due in Japan sometime this year and in the west presumably sometime next year.
Below, you can read more about Tokyo Ghoul: re birth, courtesy of an official overview:
The massively popular anime series Tokyo Ghoul has been made into a smartphone game! Create teams of your favorite characters and join the battle of “Ghoul” vs. “Human”!
Key Features
Characters from Tokyo Ghoul, Tokyo Ghoul √A, and Tokyo Ghoul: re all make an appearance! Haise Sasaki and Quinx from the latest season, Tokyo Ghoul: re, join the fight alongside Ken Kaneki, Kisho Arima, and other popular characters from the first two seasons of the anime!
Beautiful anime visuals that combine 2D illustrations with 3D models! 2D illustrative portraits have been specially drawn for this game! Moving 3D models take over in battle, with voice-overs and illustrations appearing when you use skills!
Six-person tap-combo battle system! Choose from over 100 characters and form a team of 6 split with 3 in the front line and 3 in the rear! Deal consecutive attacks using skills and character switches to achieve combos!
In-depth leveling system! Power up your characters and upgrade their kagune and quinque to get special abilities! Gather items to upgrade your weapons and strengthen your characters!
“Ghoul” and “Human” struggle for power in “Territory Battle”! Each season, players are split into “Ghoul” and “Human” and fight for control over the wards of Tokyo through battles and “Dispatch”!
Battle other players in “Strike”! Defeat the enemy team and get ranking rewards!
Fight powerful enemies in the extreme battle, “Raid”! Face tough enemies such as Rate SS Ghouls and Special Class Investigators!