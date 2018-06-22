Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist Gets First Screenshots

Bandai Namco has launched the new teaser website for the recently announced Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist, and in the process has released the first screenshots of the upcoming PlayStation 4 game.

The new trio of screenshots offer up not only a look at the game in action, but showcase a variety of characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new screens for yourself, below:

For those that missed it: earlier this week Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist was unveiled exclusively for the PlayStation 4, and at the moment exclusively for Japan.

Unfolding in third-person perspective, the new Bandai Namco-joint is pitched as a survival action game where players will fight through battlefields while using Kagune as Ghouls or Quinque as investigators.

Details on the project are currently a bit scarce, but we do know that it will come supporting online battles as well as online co-op play. The former is described as consisting of large groups of players divided into different teams of Ghouls and Investigators who must battle each other.

Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4, and is slated to release in Japan sometime this winter. At the moment, there is no word of a western release. However, ‘Call to Exist’ was recently trademarked in Europe, which seems to suggest the title will make its way to western markets, likely sometime in 2019.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from Bandai Namco itself:

“Will you eat—or be eaten?”

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist is a third-person perspective survival action game set in the world of Tokyo Ghoul and Tokyo Ghoul: re.

Players are divided into Ghouls, beings that take on the form of a human while eating humans, and Investigators, humans that battle Ghouls, and will utilize special attack means (weapons), including a Ghoul’s Kagune or an Investigator’s Quinque, “in order to survive” in heated battles.

Online, the game supports battles with a large number of people, as well as co-op battles to survive with friends.