Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore Announced for Nintendo Switch, Release Date Revealed

Another video game that once released only for the Nintendo Wii U, 2015’s Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE, is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. The new version of the game, titled Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE, was announced during yesterday’s lengthy Nintendo Direct, and it’s already got a release date that’s only a few short months away.

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE, for those that aren’t familiar, is basically a combination of the Fire Emblem and Persona games. In fact, certain characters from the Fire Emblem franchise, like Chrom, make an appearance in the game, while “Performas” are basically just a version of Personas created out of creative energy. The new version of the game is set to release on January 17, 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The RPG that brought together the worlds of #FireEmblem & Atlus comes to #NintendoSwitch with new story elements to characters joining you in battle for the first time! Enter Tokyo & unleash your creative energy when #TokyoMirageSessions #FE Encore hits the stage 1/17. pic.twitter.com/CkICOojU2K — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2019

Here’s how Nintendo described the game in the press release for the Nintendo Direct:

“The game that brought together the worlds of Fire Emblem and ATLUS is coming to Nintendo Switch. Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is the Nintendo Switch version of the acclaimed RPG that originally launched on the Wii U system. This new version of the game contains a new song that wasn’t in the original, new story elements and the ability to take it on the go!”

What do you think about the new Nintendo Switch port? Did you play on the Wii U? Will you play on the Switch? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is set to release for Nintendo Switch on January 17, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.