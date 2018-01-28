Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Getting Enhancements For Xbox One X, PlayStation 4 Pro

Quite a bit of news has been surrounding Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege as of late – and it hasn't all been good. Following some backlash from the community, the company has opted to keep the price of the standard edition of its game the same, and is also providing a few extra goodies to fans to make up for the error, including an Ash Sidewinder Skin.

But for those that opted to play the game on either the Xbox One X or PlayStation 4 Pro, there appears to be even more good news making the rounds. The team confirmed via Twitter this week that the game will soon be enhanced for those platforms, although a specific date hasn't been given yet for the update.

A fan recently reached out, asking, "It's nice you guys are still supporting this great game. Would be great to get these games updated to support the PS4 pro/Xbox one X. Would make the game even better," to which they responded, "This is definitely on our road map! We do not have an ETA for it though."

As you might expect, the developers are hard at work producing additional content for the game, including new operators and other features that will no doubt continue to make the game a multiplayer hit.

Fan feedback has been positive following this news, with one, @headspawn, noting, "Imagine if they announced it back in November or earlier and then still had to announce today that they have no ETA, people would lose their shit. I'm glad they are doing it though."

A few different third-party games have seen tweaking to support the new systems, so it shouldn't be a surprise that Ubisoft is hopping on board. The only question is how much more life-like it'll appear once the enhancements are in place. The game's already intense enough as it is, after all.

We'll see what Ubisoft has planned in the months ahead, but this is good news indeed – something Rainbow Six Siege could definitely use right now.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.