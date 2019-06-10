New Ghost Recon Breakpoint Trailer Revealed Featuring Jon Bernthal

Today during its E3 2019 press conference, Ubisoft revealed a brand-new trailer for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, its follow-up to 2017’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. As you will know, it revealed the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game earlier this year, so we’ve seen plenty of the game already, but today we got more, and more Jon Bernthal, who plays the game’s antagonist. But that wasn’t all — it also released another, more generic trailer showing off the Ghosts, the good guys in the game and who you play as.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a military shooter set in a diverse, hostile, and mysterious open-world that you can play entirely by yourself (with the option of AI teammates) or in four-player co-op.

In it, you play as a Ghost, a highly-trained soldier, who has been injured and hunted down by ex-Ghosts called Wolves. “You must fight to survive while lost in Auroa. Choose the right alliances and decide how to take down your toughest enemy,” adds an official description of the game.

As mentioned above, the baddies in Ghost Recon Breakpoint are The Wolves, former Ghosts who have betrayed their country, or at least that’s how it appears. They are led by the charismatic and deadly Colonel Cole D. Walker, who is brought to life by Bernthal. The Wolves, armed with advanced weaponry and powerful drone technology, have taken control of Auroa for an unknown purpose and are hunting you down.

As you would expect, you can create a unique Ghost from scratch and play the way you want across multiple classes and deep systems featuring 1000s of options of customization.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is in development for PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC, and is poised to release worldwide on October 5, 2019. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, which seems unlikely at this point.

