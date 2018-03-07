Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Celebrates Anniversary With Free In-Game Items

It’s hard to believe that Ubisoft‘s Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is a year old today. It felt like just yesterday that we were jumping into a co-op session for the first time, taking down a bunch of drug runners while speeding away happily in an off-road vehicle.

But the publisher isn’t taking the celebration lightly. It’s paying tribute to the millions of fans that have been enjoying the game with some special in-game giveaways, and everyone will be able to add them to their collection.

In the video above, senior producer Nouredine Abboud and community developer Laura Cordrey talk about the game’s progress over the past year. “What a ride,” Abboud proclaimed.

The duo then talks about the progress that’s been made in the game with the content that’s been released, spanning across a number of streamers that have showcased their amazing skills within the game. This became espcecially competitive with the introduction of the Ghost War PvP mode, which has pitted the best kind of players against one another.

But that’s not all. Cordrey and Abboud have come up with goodies that will be available for all players. The next time you log in to play, you’ll have some special goods waiting, including a limited edition backpack, as well as a limited edition shirt, both featuring Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands logos and a skull emblem. These are free of charge, so feel free to equip them however you please.

That’s all the team would talk about in the video, but considering the game’s immense success over the past year, it probably won’t be long before we see some kind of new add-ons for it, including possibly more missions and modes. We’ll have to see what Ubisoft has in mind for its E3 press conference this year (yes, it’s happening), if we don’t hear anything sooner.

And if you haven’t checked out Wildlands for yourself yet, definitely do so. Based on our review, it’s a terrific action game, especially if you can get a strong co-op crew to tag along and clean house on your adversaries. Plus, there are a number of modes to enjoy – and you can just have fun running wild in a vehicle of your choosing.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.