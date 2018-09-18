‘Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands’ Getting Free Weekend

Ever since its release last year, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands has been doing quite impressively for Ubisoft, bringing player for lots of co-op-enabled shoot-em-up goodness. But if you’ve been missing out, don’t worry. You’ll soon get your chance to take it for a test drive.

Per the Ubisoft blog, the publisher has announced that Ghost Recon Wildlands will be getting a free weekend across the board on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, starting on September 20 and running through September 23.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During that time, players will have full access to the base game, including the Ghost War PvP mode, as well as specially themed PvE missions featuring the Predator, Sam Fisher from Splinter Cell and a number of operators from the hit multiplayer opus Rainbow Six Siege.

You can check out the trailer above, which will give you an idea of just what kind of shenanigans you’re in for over the next few days once the free weekend goes live.

The team also noted, “If taking down cartel bosses, fighting extraterrestrial hunters, and outsmarting other players has you thirsty for more action, all versions of Ghost Recon Wildlands will be available for up to 60% off on all platforms from September 18 to October 1. The discount will also extend to two brand-new editions of the game: the Year 2 Gold Edition and the Ultimate Edition. The Year 2 Gold Edition includes the base game and the Year 2 Pass, which grants one-week early access to all six Year 2 Ghost War classes and special equipment packs.

“The Ultimate Edition will get you The Year 1 Season Pass (featuring two major expansions, Narco Road and Fallen Ghosts), the Year 2 Pass, and exclusive perks including special weapons, attachments, four Battle Crates, one Skill Point Pack, One Resource Pack, and one Long XP Booster. If you chose to buy the game during or after the free weekend, all of your progress will transfer over so you can continue hunting El Sueño without missing a beat.”

In addition, Ubisoft also announced a free update that’s going live for the game today, titled Operations + Maintenance. With it, you’ll be able to score an item pack if you’re a Year 2 Pass owner, and take advantage of the new Mood Matchmaking feature, “which will allow players to designate specific goals, like completing campaign missions or exploring the open world, and then match them with other players who are looking to team up and do the same thing.”

So hop in this weekend and have some fun! Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.