Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Begins Next Week

Ghost Recon: Wildlands is preparing to kick off their second year of post-launch content fans of both the campaign and the PvP mode have something to look forward to! There will be new missions, new items, rewards, and tons more to keep gameplay fresh and Ubisoft couldn’t wait to share all of the details in the video above.

There will be four major free updates available with Year 2 called “Special Operations,” which will bring a little something for everyone regardless of play style. Exclusive rewards will be earnable, special challenges for those players looking for the ultimate challenge, and much more!

According to a press release we received from Ubisoft:

The first update, called “Special Operations 1” launching on April 10th will contain:

Teammate Customisation: The most requested feature by the community, Team Customisation will allow players to customise teammate outfits with all items they have unlocked for their own character

PvP Update: A new game mode called “Sabotage” with five exclusive maps, the first of six new PvP classes for Year 2 and new perk and explosive device

PvE Update: A free, themed PvE mission and special challenge with exclusive rewards.

Special Operation I includes the content planned for Updates 5 & 6 from the original Ghost War roadmap.

Ubisoft announced that the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands‘ Year 2 Pass offers seven-day early access to the six new Year 2 Ghost War classes, an exclusive customisation pack, and eight Battle Crates (four Special Ops crates and four Ghost War crates), to further customise players characters in the main game as well as in the Ghost War.

Since the initial launch of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands in March 2017, Ubisoft Paris has released 13 updates, including the launch of Ghost War – the 4v4 PvP mode – as well as The Predator special event and numerous updates to the core gameplay. With more than 10 million players worldwide, the Ghost Recon Wildlands development team is committed to supporting the game, offering new free content and continued improvements of the core experience.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!