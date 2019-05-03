Ubisoft Will Reportedly Reveal A New Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Game Next Week

Not that long ago, Ubisoft seemingly revealed that a new Ghost Recon game was in development via a new update to Ghost Recon Wildlands that features a few hints here and there. Fast-forward a couple of months, and the game’s latest update has further pulled back the curtain on a new Ghost Recon game, and even suggests one will be revealed next week. As you may know, the first teaser involved a fictional organization referred to as Skell Technology. The newest teaser — spotted by YouTube channel Corecross (via PCGamesN) — reveals an invitation to an event called Skell Con, which is poised to take place on May 9 at 2:30 EDT. In other words, if a new Ghost Recon game is something that interests you, be sure to check back in with us next Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the teasers from Ubisoft itself, I’ve also personally heard that a new Ghost Recon game is in development and poised to be revealed soon. You’d think such a reveal would be saved for E3, but apparently it won’t be. And this perhaps suggests that Ubisoft already has multiple reveals and announcements in the chamber for its presser this June, which it does. For example, it will reveal Watch Dogs 3 at the show.

The fact that Ubisoft is making another Ghost Recon isn’t very surprising, after all 2017’s Wildlands sold very well and was largely greeted warmly by critics and gamers alike. The real question is: what will the next game look like? Well, we should find out very soon.

