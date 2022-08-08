New Tomb Raider Remaster Rumored to Have Been Canceled by Square Enix

A new remaster of Tomb Raider: Anniversary, which was a 2007 remake of the original entry in the series, is rumored to have been canceled by Square Enix within recent years. In 2021, the Tomb Raider franchise as a whole celebrated its 25th anniversary, which led some fans to believe that Square Enix would do something special to mark the occasion. And while nothing ever came about in the form of a new game, it seems like Square at one point was planning to re-release Tomb Raider: Anniversary before eventually scrapping the idea.

According to website The Raider, Tomb Raider: Anniversary was previously being remastered by developer Virtuous Studios with plans to release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2021. This new version of Anniversary is said to have been built on the same engine from Rise of the Tomb Raider and would have also added some of the new survival gameplay elements that were seen in the most recent entries in the series. However, Square Enix is said to have eventually canceled the project for reasons that weren't made clear.

RUMOR: #TombRaider Anniversary was to be remastered for the 25th anniversary in 2021 by Virtuous Studios, on ROTTR engine for PS4/Xbox One, with Survival trilogy gameplay elements added. SQEX cancelled the project and the SOTTR original ending referencing Natla was cut. pic.twitter.com/3G8ihzKGnL — RAIDER (@TheRaiderOrg) August 7, 2022

It's worth stressing that this is just a rumor, so take everything that has been outlined here with a grain of salt. Even though it would have made sense for Tomb Raider: Anniversary to come back for the 25th anniversary of the franchise, we don't know in an official capacity if this project was ever actually in the works.

What we do know for certain, though, is that developer Crystal Dynamics is working on a completely new Tomb Raider game right now that is being built in Unreal Engine 5. The studio announced earlier this year that it is working on a new entry in the series, and as such, it was looking to staff up for the project. This title is one that we likely won't see come about for quite some time, but in the interim, some major details associated with it did happen to leak just a couple of weeks back.

Would you have been interested in seeing a new remaster of Tomb Raider: Anniversary come about? And when do you think that the next installment in the franchise will see the light of day? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.