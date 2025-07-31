Tomb Raider Games Free for 24 Hours Only

Tomb Raider games are currently free, but the deal is set to expire on August 1. In other words, those who would be interested or rapidly running out of time. That said, while this deal is technically available to everyone, a subscription is required. In other words, anyone can access it, but if they don’t have the subscription needed — an Amazon Prime subscription — they will need to sign up to take advantage of the offer as it comes via Prime Gaming.

While Prime Gaming sometimes gives out console codes, this new giveaway is limited to PC codes via GOG. That said, those with an Amazon Prime subscription and a GOG account, reading this before August 1, can download not one, not two, but three Tomb Raider games for free because right now Prime Gaming has Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft for free.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, for those that don’t know, is a collection that was released in 2024 by Aspyr featuring remasters of the first three Tomb Raider games: 1996’s Tomb Raider, 1997’s Tomb Raider II, and 1998’s Tomb Raider III, all three of which are classic PS1 games. Not only are the base games included though, but the DLC content for each as well.

Upon release, the collection of remasters garnered Metacritic scores between 71 and 75, with some criticisms for its implementation of modern controls and lack of features commonly found in these type of collections.

“Discover Lara Croft’s original adventures, lovingly restored,” reads an official pitch of the collection from Aspyr. “Play the original three Tomb Raider adventures: for the first time ever, play the complete experience with all expansions and secret levels on modern platforms in this definitive collection.”

Those that decide to check out these Tomb Raider games for free, courtesy of their Amazon Prime subscription, should expect to put bare minimum abut 35 to 40 hours to beat all three games in the collection. Remember though this is just the bare minimum though. To this end, those looking for 100 percent completion will need closer to 100 hours across all three Tomb Raider games. Meanwhile, trophy and achievement hunters will need even more than this with the classic PS1 releases.

