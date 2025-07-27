Tomb Raider Games Are $1 for a Limited Time

The Tomb Raider series is on sale right now, and some games are as cheap as $1. This year, the action-adventure series turns 29 years old. That’s right, it has been 29 years since Tomb Raider debuted in 1996 on the Sega Saturn, and then the MS-Dos and PS1. To date, the series has sold over 100 million copies, but there is no doubting it is not as relevant as it used to be. Despite this, Lara Croft remains one of the more recognizable characters in video games and the series in general packs lots of nostalgia. And a new Tomb Raider game is in the works at Crystal Dynamics as well, so the video game series is very much alive and well. Right now, it is also dirt cheap.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, the following Tomb Raider games are currently $0.98 on Steam: Tomb Raider: Anniversary, Tomb Raider Underworld, and Tomb Raider: Legend. For those unfamiliar with these names, Tomb Raider Anniversary is a 2007 remake of the first Tomb Raider game released in 1996, and the second game in Legend Trilogy. Meanwhile, Tomb Raider: Legend is the first game in Legend Trilogy, released in 2006. At the time, it was a “reimagining” of both the series and Lara Croft. The trilogy was then capped in 2008 with the aforementioned Tomb Raider Underworld.

These aren’t the only dirt cheap Tomb Raider games right now. 2013’s Tomb Raider is also currently on sale on Steam for just $2.99. This was the start of a new reboot of the series and is the first game in Survivor trilogy. Meanwhile, the Definitive Edition of this game is also on sale, on Xbox One, via the Microsoft Store, for just $3.99.

Lastly, the recently released Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is 60 percent off on both the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, making it $11.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X gamers. Similarly, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, which was only released this year, is already 35 percent off, and consequently discounted to $19.49. This deal is only available to Xbox users though.

For more Tomb Raider coverage — including all of the latest Tomb Raider news, all of the latest Tomb Raider rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Tomb Raider deals — click here.