New Tomb Raider Remasters Announced, Releasing in 2025

Crystal Dynamics and developer Aspyr have announced a new remastered collection of three previous Tomb Raider games. Earlier in 2024, Aspyr let loose Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered which contained new versions of the original three entries in the Tomb Raider saga. Now, following the positive response to that collection, Aspyr is now remastering the next three titles in the series which comprises the “Darkness Trilogy.”

Titled Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered, this new collection will launch on February 14, 2025 and will contain Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness. This new version of all three titles is set to launch across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms and will retail for $29.99. Like the previous remastered collection, Tomb Raider 4-6 will contain similar graphical and performance improvements and will allow players to swap between the visuals of the original games and revamped iterations on the fly.

With the first six Tomb Raider games now having come to modern platforms, it makes virtually the entirety of the series accessible on current-gen hardware. Tomb Raider: Legend was also re-released earlier in 2024 on PS5 and PS4, which means that Tomb Raider: Underworld is the only game that hasn’t seen a new iteration outside of its original one. All in all, its great to see these Tomb Raider games from the past getting so much love, especially ahead of the release of the next game in the franchise.

You can check out the first trailer for Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered in addition to its official synopsis below.

“Play the next series of Tomb Raider adventures in this remastered collection of the Darkness Trilogy.

Included Games

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation – Lara Croft discovers the lost tomb of the Egyptian God Set, unwittingly unleashing him and fulfilling an ancient prophecy—one that plunges mankind into darkness.

– Lara Croft discovers the lost tomb of the Egyptian God Set, unwittingly unleashing him and fulfilling an ancient prophecy—one that plunges mankind into darkness. Tomb Raider: Chronicles – Following the events of The Last Revelation, Lara Croft is buried in an Egyptian tomb and is presumed dead. At her memorial, those closest to her reminisce about secrets from her past.

– Following the events of The Last Revelation, Lara Croft is buried in an Egyptian tomb and is presumed dead. At her memorial, those closest to her reminisce about secrets from her past. Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness – Accused of murder, Lara becomes a fugitive on the run, while uncovering a sinister conspiracy involving alchemical experiments and the search for ancient artifacts.

Key Features