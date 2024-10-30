Tomb Raider TV Series Targets Game of Thrones Star as Potential Lara Croft

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Tomb Raider live-action series is now in search of a lead to play Lara Croft. As of this writing, no one has been cast as the video game icon, but it appears the search has narrowed for Amazon MGM Studios. According to reporting from Deadline, Game of Thrones and X-Men: Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner will be testing for the role. Additionally, Lucy Boynton (Barbie, Bohemian Rhapsody) will also test for the role. Apparently Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine) and Mackenzie Davis (Speak No Evil) are also on the studio’s wishlist, but sources for Deadline believe that neither are set to test for the role.

Tomb Raider received a full pickup from Amazon back in May. The live-action series will be part of a planned universe, which will also include a movie and a video game. At this time, details about the movie and video game remain slim, with the live-action series clearly taking precedence. The show will mark the third live-action Tomb Raider adaptation; Angelina Jolie played the role in two movies, while Alicia Vikander starred in a 2018 reboot. Vikander has frequently voiced her interest in returning to the role. However, the actress has not been mentioned in anything related to the Amazon series, making a return unlikely.

Once the role of Lara Croft has been cast, it will be interesting to see how the series brings the character to the screen. The Angelina Jolie Tomb Raider movies were closer in tone to the earlier games, while the Alicia Vikander film drew inspiration from the more realistic Tomb Raider reboot game from 2013. It’s possible the Phoebe Waller-Bridge series could meet somewhere in the middle, pulling in elements from various depictions of the character. At this time, it’s a bit too early to tell.

The Tomb Raider live-action series is one of several video game adaptations to land at Amazon. Earlier this year, the platform released the highly-successful Fallout, while this month saw the debut of Like a Dragon: Yakuza. In December, Amazon’s Secret Level animated series will adapt a number of different video games in an anthology format. Amazon is hardly the only studio betting big on video game adaptations at the moment, as companies like Universal and Paramount have also seen a lot of success mining various gaming properties.

It remains to be seen whether Tomb Raider will be able to find the same level of success as Fallout, but it’s easy to see why the series is getting a big push from Amazon MGM. Hopefully the company will be able to deliver a series that can appeal to existing fans of the franchise, as well as those that have never played one of the games.

Are you planning to check out the Tomb Raider series from Amazon? Who would you like to see cast in the role?