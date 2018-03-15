Tomb Raider Gets Limited Edition Poster From Mondo and Francesco Francavilla

The Tomb Raider film opens in theaters tonight, promising to usher in a new era for the heroine, with Alicia Vikander filling the boots of Lara Croft.

And to celebrate its release, Mondo has announced that it is making a limited edition poster to celebrate the film, which will be available while supplies last at the company’s website.

“Tomorrow we will have an awesome new poster for the new Tomb Raider film by one of our favorite artists to work with – Francesco Francavilla!” the company noted in its post. “Many of us at Mondo are huge fans who grew up adoring the Tomb Raider games, so when the opportunity came up to develop a poster for the new film, we were absolutely stoked.

“Francesco’s poster features a stunning rendering of Alicia Vikander as the iconic and titular Tomb Raider, Lara Croft. As usual, Francesco killed every facet of the piece from colors to composition. The arrowhead frame around Lara is an added cherry on top.”

A time frame wasn’t given for the poster’s release, so you may want to keep tabs on Mondo’s page (as well as its Twitter account)when it becomes available. It’s likely to go fast, since it appears that only 225 posters will be printed, according to the information on the site.

The poster will sell for $55, and is expected to ship sometime in May.

“When Mondo asked me to do a poster for the new Tomb Raider movie, I got very excited! Not only did I have the chance to draw a modern pop-culture legend (I was very familiar with the games, previous movies, and even comic book incarnations), but I had the chance to draw one of my favorite actresses, Alicia Vikander, as well. I drew her previously in a promotional Ex Machina poster commissioned by A24. This was one of those win/win situations!” said Francavella.

Tomb Raider arrives in theaters tomorrow. And if you need even more news from the franchise, check out the teaser trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider here!

