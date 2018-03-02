New Tomb Raider Movie Clips Reveal Lara Croft’s Reckless Determination

This morning we’re showing off a new compilation of clips and trailer from Tomb Raider, which hits theaters on March 16. We of course put the newest and most exciting clips first, with the trailer tucked away at the end in case you haven’t seen them yet. The first clips, seen by few, show the human side of Lara Croft, and establish some crucial connections between Croft, her father, and her father’s research which drives her onward in her adventure. Watch above and get caught up on everything you need to know before you go see the movie!

In these first clips we get a rare look at Ana Miller (played by Kristin Scott Thomas), who was a close friend of Lara’s father. Miller was an associate of his while he was living, working for Croft Holdings, and now has the unpleasant task of convincing a stubborn Lara Croft that it’s worth taking over her father’s belongings and carrying on his legacy. That first clip is definitely one of the most intimate (and the quietest) we’ve seen since this movie began promotion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A later clip gives us our first intimate look at another character we haven’t see much of in the official trailers, and that’s Lu Ren (Daniel Wu). I think my favorite part of any of these clips was seeing Lu’s character interact with Lara. We see him dazed on a couch, perhaps hung over, trying to talk some sense into Lara as she attempts to figure out which Japanese island she was meant to explore on behalf of her father.

And then things get messy. We’ve seen a lot of the same action clips from the official trailers, but here we get a few new scenes showing Lara as she’s taken into captivity by Mathias Vogel, who viewed Lara’s father Richard Croft as a kind of rival in life. We see that, eventually, he needs Lara’s help and the aid of her father’s research in order to make real progress in his archaeological efforts, and it doesn’t take long before things get violent.

We only have a couple of weeks left! How do you guys think Tomb Raider is shaping up after seeing this new clips? Do you think it could emerge as one of the few excellent game-to-movie adaptations, or are we do for another disappointment? Let us know what you think in the comments below, and stay tuned for more footage!