Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Gets Nintendo Switch Release Date

✖

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will come to the last of its confirmed release platforms next month now that the game has a release date for the Nintendo Switch version. Activision announced this week that the Pro Skater combo game will release on the Nintendo Switch on June 25th. The game doesn’t yet have an updated Nintendo eShop page for people to pre-order it, but you can still pre-order the physical versions through retailers like Amazon.

The remakes of the two acclaimed Tony Hawk games first came to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms last year, though people who paid attention to the leaks surrounding the game were expecting the Nintendo Switch port since even before the game’s release. It was officially confirmed for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms in February with the Switch release not far away now.

It’s time to grab your board and ride #Switch with #THPS 1+2 coming to Nintendo Switch™ on June 25th 🙌🛹 Drop in on-the-go to some of the greatest levels in skateboarding history! pic.twitter.com/T1bXoQEr1s — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) May 5, 2021

As the name of the game suggests, the release actually includes two different Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games – the first and second one – in one bundle. While the skaters from the original games are included once again in this pair of games, developer Vicarious Visions incorporated modern skating figures into the game as well. The games were also well known for their soundtracks, so naturally, most of the songs included in the originals have been brought back for the remakes.

Our review of the game praised the addition of skaters new and old and said the arcade-style gameplay was a fresh, familiar take on the skating genre. You can find an excerpt of that review below with the full piece found here.

“Along with the professionals returning from the previous games (who have all been aged, and thus feel fresh again) there is a flood of recent talents added, too. Coupled with the new additions to the soundtrack that instantly gel with the rest of the package, you have an overall game that honors the current skateboarding culture. A return to the welcoming arcade-like gameplay of the franchise while giving everything a fresh coat of paint for the new era. This could be the start of the grand, new wave for the Tony Hawk's brand, and, even if it's not, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is the king's return to the throne.”

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 releases on the Nintendo Switch on June 25th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.