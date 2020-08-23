Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Launch Trailer Released

The launch of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is just around the corner on September 4th, and ahead of that date, the developers have released a new launch trailer showing off just how much better the games' characters and levels look than the original. If the trailer doesn't get you pumped for the upcoming title, nothing will.

In case you missed it, the new video game bundle comes with all the original levels, tricks, and a bunch of new stuff. In addition to improved graphics, the game includes new goals and challenges among other changes. As was initially announced, the complete original roster is available in the game, which includes Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas, and Bob Burnquist. New skaters for the franchise include Nyjah Huston, Leo Baker, Leticia Bufoni, Aori Nishimura, Lizzie Armanto, Shane O’Neill, Riley Hawk, and Tyshawn Jones.

Be the G.O.A.T in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2! 🐐 Go bigger than ever before in #THPS with an epic roster of pro skaters, online multiplayer, and a whole lot more! Available September 4, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. 🎮 Pre-Order now and get access to the Warehouse Demo. pic.twitter.com/8YN7ZwrDOT — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) August 21, 2020

The newly remastered bundle of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4th. It is now available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater franchise right here.

What do you think about what we've seen of the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.