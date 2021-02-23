Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch

✖

After teasing the announcement yesterday, Activision has today announced that the popular skateboarding video game collection Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will officially release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will launch on March 26th while the Nintendo Switch version has a much broader release window of "2021" instead. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon now.

The next-gen version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 includes a bunch of upgrades, including the ability to play the video game at 120 FPS/1080p and native 4K at 60 FPS. According to the announcement, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will also include "high-fidelity atmospherics" with sharper dynamic shadows, reflections, lens flares, and enhanced textures for skaters.

Get ready to drop in and take #THPS 1+2 to the next level on New Platforms 🛹 🙌 Coming to PS5™, Xbox Series X|S - March 26 and on Nintendo Switch™ - Coming 2021. AVAILABLE NOW on PS4™, Xbox One, and PC. pic.twitter.com/NUVbECnx1e — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) February 23, 2021

Notably, players that have already purchased the digital deluxe version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be granted a next-gen upgrade at no cost (outside of Japan) on March 26th, while anyone that owns the standard digital versions will be able to buy the Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle for $10. The upgrade grants access to the skater Ripper, gear for Create-A-Skater, and retro skins for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Rodney Mullen.

As noted above, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is set to release for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 26th. It is also set to release for the Nintendo Switch this year. Theremastered bundle of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater franchise right here.

What do you think about what we've seen of the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster on new platforms so far? Are you excited to check it out on the new platforms when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

