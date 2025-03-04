Every Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Game Ranked From Worst to Best

Neversoft, Activision, and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk were really onto something when they launched Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. Released in 1999, just a few months after the Birdman landed the 900 at the X-Games, this first release would become one of the most beloved video games of all time. Favored by skaters and non-skaters alike, every entry from the first to Tony Hawk’s Project 8 provided tons of fun for gamers around the world. There was a bit of a rough patch for the franchise between 2008 and 2019, but it was inevitably redeemed with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 in 2020. With this being such a storied franchise, it only makes sense to rank all of them.

There are a few caveats for this ranking that need to be addressed. This will only include traditional style Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games, with the player using a gamepad to control their skater. This will not include games like Tony Hawk’s Downhill Jam, Tony Hawk: Ride, or Tony Hawk: Shred which either featured a skateboard peripheral or motion controls. This list will also not include mobile games like Tony Hawk: Vert or Tony Hawk’s Skate Jam. Lastly, this will not include any portable ports or titles, some of which are great in their own right (I’m looking at you, GBA versions of THPS 2 and 3).

Now that the rules are set, here are the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games ranked:

12) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 is easily the worst in the Pro Skater series. Much of that has to do with the excitement surrounding it. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD wasn’t perfect (we’ll get to that in a moment), but it felt like a step in the right direction for developer Robomodo. It was also the first game with the “Pro Skater” moniker since Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, which meant there were some big shoes to fill.

With this being Robomodo’s second go at the series, maybe it could right the wrongs from its previous release. That was definitely not the case. It was a technical mess that changed certain mechanics for the worst and had some of the most atrocious levels in the series. The soundtrack was decent, though, and had a pretty good list of new featured pros that included Lizzie Armanto, Jaws, and Ishod Wair. Still, it wasn’t enough to save this game.

11) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD was Robomodo’s first attempt at creating a classic THPS experience. Prior to this release, the developer had experience with Tony Hawk games like Tony Hawk: Ride and Tony Hawk: Shred, two games that were birthed near the end of the plastic instrument craze created by Rock Band and Guitar Hero. However, instead of instruments, it was a skateboard peripheral you could actually stand on to perform tricks. It was a neat idea, but it was executed pretty terribly.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD was an attempt to bring the series back to its roots. Similar to the beloved Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, it featured levels and mechanics from the first two entries in the Pro Skater series. However, unlike the 2020 release, it remained very faithful to those first two games as it only includes mechanics up to THPS 2. Most notably, the game did not feature the revert at launch, a mechanic introduced in THPS 3 that really took the series’ gameplay to another level. So much so, that it makes playing the first two entries feel inferior mechanically.

It eventually brought in the revert when it released THPS 3 DLC for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD, but it was perhaps too little, too late. It is a totally serviceable HD remake of the three games, but it doesn’t quite hit the highs that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 would eventually hit eight years later.

10) Tony Hawk’s Proving Ground

Tony Hawk’s Proving Ground is Neversoft’s swan song for the series. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say this was the last “good” Tony Hawk game overall until Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 released in 2020. Proving Ground launched in 2007 which means THPS fans had a 13-year gap where the series was just meandering.

For Neversoft’s last hoorah with the Tony Hawk video game franchise, it built off everything introduced in 2006’s Tony Hawk’s Project 8. It is the third game to feature an open world, which allowed you to combo through the entire map seamlessly. It also introduced new variations to THP8’s “nail the trick” mechanic including “nail the grab” and “nail the manual.”

Honestly, Tony Hawk’s Proving Ground is pretty good, but at this point, the series was starting to show its age. The Pro Skater series was an annualized franchise from 1999 until this release in 2007. Like anything that comes out every year, there was a bit of fatigue associated with it. This was also the first Tony Hawk game following EA’s Skate, which was a welcome departure from the arcade stylings of Activision’s series. Going back now, it’s definitely a good entry, but one that didn’t reinvent itself enough to stand out.

9) Tony Hawk’s Underground 2

Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 is clearly inspired by the antics of the MTV shows Jackass and Viva La Bam. At the time, Bam Margera was arguably the most popular pro skater, so it makes sense to put him, as well as Tony Hawk, front and center.

Seemingly somewhat inspired by Thrasher’s King of the Road tournament, Tony Hawk, Bam Margera, and other pros kidnap your created skater to join its World Destruction Tour, a skateboarding competition that has two teams fronted by Hawk and Margera as they compete for points around the world. It’s filled with goofy moments similar to something you would find on Viva La Bam, but ultimately fails to hit the highs of its predecessor with its story. However, the gameplay is still incredibly solid, and it features a pretty great soundtrack, making it still a decent entry in the series.

8) Tony Hawk’s Project 8

Although Tony Hawk’s Project 8 felt like it deviated from the gameplay we now associate with the series, the Xbox 360 and PS3 versions of the game brought some fresh ideas to the table that were genuinely fun. Most notably, the 2006 release introduced the aforementioned “nail the trick” mechanic which allowed you to slow down movement, and flip the board freely by using the left and right analog sticks to control each respective foot. Additionally, rather than implementing loading tunnels like in Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland, it featured the first full open-world in the series.

Where the game falters is its technical stability and lack of online features on the PlayStation versions. Other than that, its improved graphics and animations, along with its fun new gameplay implementations, were solid and created an enticing and fun experience fans expect from the series.

7) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 brought big changes to the series when it was released in 2002. Before this entry, THPS 1 through 3 featured timed runs in which you have to complete a set amount of goals within the time limit. THPS 4 reinvigorated its Career Mode by letting you freely skate each level, and approach characters to start each goal. This quest design would inevitably bleed into the entries that proceeded it.

In terms of gameplay, and its unique Career Mode design, THPS 4 is unmatched. It really is a great game. However, where it stumbles is its levels and soundtrack. At the time, compared to the levels found in THPS 1 through 3, THPS 4 lacks any sort of iconic stage. This doesn’t mean they’re bad, they just don’t stand out. As for the soundtrack, it’s just boring in comparison to its predecessors. Again, not the worst by any means, just not as great as what came before.

6) Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland

Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland was the last “great” Tony Hawk game. In some ways, it is the pinnacle of what the series can offer. The immense bag of tricks along with the deceiving open-world design is awesome. It might have taken the “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it” approach to its design, but it still implemented enough for it to feel a bit different. The story mode was also a step up from THUG 2, albeit pretty easy in terms of difficulty.

Honestly, much of my love for this game is supported by its incredible soundtrack. Rather than just bringing the original songs to the soundtrack, it featured covers from some of the biggest punk and emo bands of the time. This includes an incredible cover of the Misfits’ “Astro Zombies” from My Chemical Romance, which is arguably one of the best songs the series has ever seen. Even if you’re not going to play American Wasteland, at least check out its soundtrack. It really is one of the best the series has to offer.

5) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

The game that started it all. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is essentially the blueprint for arcade-style skateboarding games, including entries within its own franchise. The first entry features just about everything you would want from the series. A near-perfect soundtrack, fun gameplay, and awesome level design are all present in this first game. There is a reason Activision has come back to re-release THPS multiple times. It is simply one of the best, and Neversoft built an incredible foundation for the future games that came after it.

4) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2

This sentiment will echo across all the games moving forward, but Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 is a near-perfect iteration of the series. Like its predecessor, it includes some of the best levels the series has ever seen, most notably The Hangar, School 2, Venice, and Marseille. It also significantly improved its gameplay with one simple trick: the manual. Allowing you to now do a wheelie may seem simple, but the combo potential when compared to the first entry was infinite. Again, Neversoft intuitively improved on what came before and laid another section of the series’ foundation.

3) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Everything the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series has gone through culminated with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. This entry felt like a response to the negative reception of THPS 5, and the middling reception of its last original entry, Tony Hawk’s Proving Ground. Rather than put everything and the kitchen sink into a new entry, Vicarious Visions returned to what made the series great, most of which is present in THPS 1 and 2.

As such, the developer made Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, a love letter to the series that perfectly recreates the gameplay and levels as you remember them. This is an important distinction, as it actually features a trick selection more reminiscent of later entries like Tony Hawk’s Underground. However, it essentially perfects the classic trick system and features all the levels fans of the series know and love.

2) Tony Hawk’s Underground

As mentioned above, Tony Hawk’s Underground essentially features the fantastic gameplay fans associate with the series. Introducing a number of tricks to help extend your combo, the 2003 release is the best-playing game in the series with ease. This includes the ability to actually get off your board, which increased combo potential tremendously compared to its previous entries.

This is also the first Tony Hawk game to feature a full-blown story where your created skater, along with their slimy friend Eric Sparrow, dream of becoming famous skaters. One thing leads to another and both find themselves on the precipice of their dream becoming a reality. THUG’s story doesn’t hold a candle to any actual narrative-driven video games, but it’s enticing enough for you to feel invested. It is the best the series has to offer on that front.

It may not be the best in terms of levels, but there are a smattering of solid stages like New Jersey, Slam City Jam, and Manhattan. It also has a decent soundtrack. Maybe middling by THPS standards, but one that has some solid picks. The easiest, most concise way to describe THUG is that it’s just a better THPS 4.

1) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3

The first Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater laid the foundation for the series. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 improved it with the manual. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 perfected it with the revert and its “hidden combos,” making it the best game in the series.

The revert in particular was such a game-changer for the series. Now, we probably take it for granted, but if you remove that mechanic, it totally alters how you play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, and it’s for the worse. Beyond this, THPS 3 features the aforementioned hidden combos, which allows you to perform more advanced tricks like double kickflips, or a plethora of flat ground tricks, further extending combos.

I wouldn’t argue with anyone that claims the soundtracks or levels of THPS 1 and 2 are better than THPS 3. But the levels featured in this third entry are iconic in their own right and have been featured in future iterations. This includes arguably the two best in Airport and Los Angeles. The soundtrack is also very solid and is one of the best the series has to offer. Most notably, tracks like Alien Ant Farm’s “Wish,” Bodyjar’s “Not the Same,” CKY’s “96 Quite Bitter Beings,” and Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades” are all synonymous with the series at this point.

Overall, THPS 3’s exceptional gameplay, level design, and soundtrack all create the perfect Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater experience. It is far and away the best the series has to offer and is still one that is fun to play to this day. For that reason, it’s particularly thrilling that THPS 3 is now getting remade for modern platforms.

What is your favorite Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game? Do you agree with our ranking? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.