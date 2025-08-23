Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Just Added a Great Feature

It’s always a good feeling when a newly released and beloved series continues to get features and proper support after a release. As the summer days wind down, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 fans now have some extra reasons to drop back into the game’s empty swimming pools. This is because new changes to the game, a remake of the original Tony Hawk games from the 2000s, have just stuck a landing in its latest update.

In addition to fixes and game tweaks, the update (full list below) also introduced a new feature: the ability to select Create-A-Park maps in private matches. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 initially received mixed reviews, so hopefully, continual improvements to the game through these updates will be able to satisfy players.

Create-A-Park was a significant focus of the update, which also received several fixes to enhance the player experience. Previously, the Create-A-Park feature could cause issues with autosaves, produce visual bugs, and lead to problems with player control in certain situations. The majority of these issues now appear to be resolved.

This new patch also added specific fixes to different versions of the game, including PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation, and Xbox. Notably, on Xbox, an issue that saw guest accounts stuck on the title screen has been fixed, and a bug on PC that could cause game crashes when resizing the window was addressed.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is currently also on sale on select platforms, making this update the perfect time to dive in for those who haven’t gotten a chance to play it after its July release. Check out the full suite of changes, courtesy of Activision, listed below.

Features

Create-A-Park maps are now available in Private Match From the multiplayer menu, select Private Match. Select the park name under the Select Map section. Tab over to the Create-A-Park section. Select a developer park from the list or select Browser to choose one from the Create-A-Park browser.



General

Fixed an issue where Michelangelo’s cash icons would not track in multiple levels

Fixed an issue where the hidden deck tracker would not appear until all hidden decks were collected

Added a notification icon to the Stats page when a stat point is available to spend

Fixed an issue where using the pause button on a gamepad to exit the Challenges menu during gameplay would cause some UI screens to persist

Made adjustments to the 3rd Times the Charm and Thanks 4 the Memories achievement/trophy unlock descriptions

Fixed an issue where some players with an existing Activision account were unable to access online features

Added a website address to view the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use in the Account Creation process

Fixed an issue where having over 100 friends would cause various visual issues in the social menu

Gameplay

Tokyo: Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on top of various rails

Cruise Ship: Improved visibility of the toolbox needed for the Help Raise the Ferry goal in the Goal Cam Improved consistency of some gaps triggering for players with higher stats

Alcatraz: Fixed an issue where uncollected Crew Tour Hidden decks didn’t appear for some skaters in Solo Tour

College: Fixed an issue where uncollected Crew Tour Hidden decks didn’t appear for some skaters in Solo Tour Improved various grinds that were kicking the player off early or into bad spots Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on top of various rails

Movie Studio: Improved consistency of some gaps triggering for players with higher stats

San Francisco: Fixed an issue where uncollected Crew Tour Hidden decks didn’t appear for some skaters in Solo Tour

Pinball: Made improvements to grind splines to reduce combo interruption

Waterpark: Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on top of various rails



Create-A-Park

Fixed an issue where you would be unable to turn your skater after entering play mode in Create-A-Park

Fixed an issue where autosave could be disabled after viewing a large amount of Create-A-Park maps

Fixed an issue where an empty Featured category would appear in the Create-A-Park Browser

Fixed an issue where publishing a Create-A-Park map from the Browser would cause multiple visual errors

Fixed an issue where the Create-A-Goal tutorial video would not play when bypassing the introduction video

Audio

Fixed an issue where disabling and then re-enabling subtitles would not take effect until the game was restarted

Fixed an issue where Michelangelo’s Shell Spin SFX could play indefinitely after performing the trick

Fixed an issue where NPC voices were being incorrectly categorized under Sound instead of Voices in the options menu

Fixed an issue where sound from the fountain in Waterpark could persist after restarting the run

Fixed an issue where the voice chat indicator could persist after leaving a multiplayer session while they are talking

Online

Fixed an issue where the options to join another player’s party or invite someone to your party would disappear after changing maps during a Private Match session

Fixed an issue where loading into a new map in Private Match would not display a loading screen

Fixed an issue where extremely long combos could cause yourself and others to experience server corrections during online play

Fixed an issue where players could crash after starting a match in local multiplayer and then closing the game

PC

Fixed an issue where resizing the game window during a loading screen could induce a crash

Fixed an issue where the Skip Track button was not functional when using the Classic keyboard preset

Fixed an issue preventing toggling between Global and Friends leaderboards with a mouse

Nintendo Switch 2

Fixed an issue where undocking/redocking the console could induce a crash

Fixed an issue where attempting to view the friends list while offline would display an error message

Fixed an issue where players would crash after changing their special tricks and entering gameplay

Nintendo Switch

Fixed an issue where accessing the home menu and returning back to the game would disable voice chat

PlayStation

Fixed an issue where players on PS4 could crash after loading into a match with a party of 3 or more players

Fixed an issue where removing a player from your friends list via the system menu could result in a crash

Fixed an issue where muting another player could result in a crash

Xbox

Fixed an issue where guest accounts would be unable to progress past the title screen

