Activision Game Less Than 4 Weeks Old Is Already On Sale for $40

PlayStation 5 and Switch owners are in luck as one of Activision’s newest games, specifically that of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 +4, has gone on a significant discount after only just releasing. On Amazon, the physical Switch and PlayStation 5 versions of the standard edition of this title are now available for only $39.99, a 20% discount from its regular price. It’s unclear just how long this promotion will last, so fans of the series who have not yet experienced these classic installments in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise should take advantage of it as soon as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally released as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 in the early 2000s, this series remains beloved to this day for its innovative gameplay and level design. After Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, there was a long lull in the series. The fifth entry in the numbered games, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, didn’t see the light of day until 2015. This fifth entry was released to middling reception, with critics blaming the expiration of a licensing deal for its rushed release and gameplay problems. Since then, there hasn’t been a new game released under the Pro Skater label, leaving remakes like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 as the only modern representations of the nostalgic franchise.

As a remake in the Unreal Engine, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 has been generally well-received, though long-time fans feel that the changes in this new version have overall detracted from the experience.

Critics argue that the introduction of a two-minute timer mode and changes to the career mode add unnecessary pressure and restrictions to player freedom, which differ from the original pace. Still, all the hallmarks of the originals are present, making the game worth picking up for someone who has not yet experienced the series.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 currently has a positive 4.14 rating on the PlayStation Store and a Mostly Positive 71% rating on Steam. It has not yet gone on sale on Steam, making this current Amazon offer quite appealing to those on PlayStation and Switch.

Play video

Notably, the current Amazon promotion is only available for the Switch, not the Switch 2. Players have reported the existence of a free upgrade that can be obtained if someone has the Switch version and wants to transition to playing it on the Switch 2. However, this upgrade appears to only work for digital versions of the game, meaning that buying a physical copy from this sale will likely not qualify for the free upgrade. It’s worth keeping this in mind if you plan to eventually play on Switch 2, as it may be more worthwhile to wait for that version to be discounted first.