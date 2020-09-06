Toonami Reviews West of Dead

Adult Swim's Toonami isn't just a destination for anime, though that is the majority of what it is known for. The programming block regularly dives into other subjects, even political ones, and that includes the occasional review of video games. Toonami's reviews are often an eclectic mix of huge titles like, for example, The Last of Us Part II, and smaller ones, like the review that aired this weekend for Raw Fury's West of Dead.

West of Dead, if you're not familiar, is essentially a cover shooter where the player takes on the role of amnesic dead man William Mason, voiced by Ron Perlman, as he navigates through the dark, gritty world of Purgatory. Visually, it's something like a cross between Ghost Rider and Hellboy, and Perlman's voice is a delightful addition to really complete the aesthetic.

And Toonami's TOM agrees. "I'm a real sucker for all things Western," his review begins. Broadly speaking, TOM is a fan, but notes that it really won't be for everyone as, in traditional roguelike fashion, dying means starting over from scratch. "It's no Red Dead, but this twin-stick shooter is fun as hell," TOM continues. "And having the OG Hellboy as your narrator goes a long way." Ultimately, Toonami gives West of Dead a 7.5 out of 10. And you can watch the full review for yourself above!

"A place of gun smoke and darkness, sin and damnation, wendigos and witches," West of Dead's official description reads in part. "A shifting, chaotic world that takes its form from the memories, culture or beliefs of the souls who pass through. When a dead man awakens with only the memory of a figure in black, he sets into motion a chain of events that have truly mythic consequences."

West of Dead is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Toonami right here.

What do you think of Toonami's review? Does it make you want to go and play West of Dead? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!