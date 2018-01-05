itch.io Releases 2017 Top 10s, Including Doki Doki Literature Club & BTS Scifi Game

Since its launch in 2013, itch.io has helped published hundreds of thousands of independent games, stories and projects, becoming yet another home for creators who have their own ideas to form. This year, that trend continued, according to the company’s official blog, which recently recapped the numbers and titles that made last year great. Name dropping breakout hits like Doki Doki Literature Club and Everything, the lists reflect a few different and interesting stats, but the platform’s top ten most popular games showcase some of the best.

Indie developers went all-in on game jams and challenges throughout 2017, and final numbers on creator activity reflect that. Here’s what itch.io reports:

68,526 published projects.

Beyond that, the year’s top ten most popular games include some familiar names, but also indie entries that the main stream audience may not have been alerted to just yet. Here’s that list and a few details to help change that.

