Gaming

Internet Reacts to TotalBiscuit’s Death

Yesterday we learned that YouTube star and gaming industry influencer John ‘TotalBiscuit’ Bain […]

By

Yesterday we learned that YouTube star and gaming industry influencer John “TotalBiscuit” Bain passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

His passing triggered an immediate wave of reaction, mourning, and response in the industry, as friends, fans, and peers expressed their condolences and shared stories. His passing was made official by a touching message from his wife Genna:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As her tweet went viral, the reactions starter pouring in.

Most of the community were eager to express just how much of an impact John had in this space that we all share:

Others were keen to point out how John had influenced or inspired them personally:

Of course, peoples’ passing and the resulting period of mourning can sometimes bring resentment that had been festering inside of people to the surface, and we see people processing those emotions as well:

Still, almost everyone is eager to lift Genna up in her time of mourning, and remember John for his contributions:

Tagged:
,

Related Posts