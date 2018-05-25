Internet Reacts to TotalBiscuit’s Death

Yesterday we learned that YouTube star and gaming industry influencer John “TotalBiscuit” Bain passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

His passing triggered an immediate wave of reaction, mourning, and response in the industry, as friends, fans, and peers expressed their condolences and shared stories. His passing was made official by a touching message from his wife Genna:

Rest in Peace my Dearest Love

John @Totalbiscuit Bain

July 8, 1984 – May 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/hg9ytHsItJ — Genna Bain (@GennaBain) May 24, 2018

As her tweet went viral, the reactions starter pouring in.

Most of the community were eager to express just how much of an impact John had in this space that we all share:

I’ve known John, Totalbiscuit, and Genna for close to 10 years. Totalbiscuit’s pure love for games and its community shined through every time he spoke, always from the heart. Totalbiscuit is one of the most influential and important people in the history of gaming and esports. — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) May 25, 2018

I am just kinda blown away. He was just such a fighter. He really had an enormous capacity for empathy. Professionally? If anyone asked me who I thought was the pioneer of modern day video game critics? It would be @Totalbiscuit every time. — Kevin (@TheKevinDent) May 24, 2018

You’re going to see a lot of amazing stories and anecdotes from a lot of people in this industry about @Totalbiscuit with the news of his passing today. Take time to read each and every one of them. RIP John. You were taken far too soon. — JP (@itmeJP) May 24, 2018

Others were keen to point out how John had influenced or inspired them personally:

Rest in peace, John. You gave us all more than we deserved, and left a legacy to be proud of. I’ll always cherish your impact on my life, my mentality, and the friendship we shared. All my love, @GennaBain. Here for anything you need. — Shannon Plante (@ShannonZKiller) May 24, 2018

When i was just starting out in dota 2, I was streaming a witch doctor game doing stupid voices on twitch. All the sudden @Totalbiscuit hosted me for 20k viewers. It meant the world to me, and I never even spoke to him before. He was a good, kind man that gave hope to many. R.i.p — SirActionSlacks (@SirActionSlacks) May 24, 2018

Of course, peoples’ passing and the resulting period of mourning can sometimes bring resentment that had been festering inside of people to the surface, and we see people processing those emotions as well:

would’ve rather TotalBiscuit had a chance to acknowledge the toxic gaming landscape he contributed to and the lives in of women and others in the gaming industry he made miserable and had a chance to apologize and change than to die. but that’s not the world we live in, i guess. — Liz Ryerson (@ellaguro) May 25, 2018

Hi Liz. There are many people, myself included who didn’t like his content or always share his views. But he was a dad, husband, and son. He JUST died. Your opinion is your own and a valid one but the tweet is poorly timed and distasteful, surely you can see that? — Andy (@AndrewWDickson) May 25, 2018

Still, almost everyone is eager to lift Genna up in her time of mourning, and remember John for his contributions:

I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m in NC if you need a friend. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 25, 2018