Toy Fair: Funko Reveals Up-Close Look at Pokemon Line

Funko has been surprisingly restrained since their partnership began with The Pokemon Company. While the A Day With Pikachu line produced monthly vinyl figures for fans to order, Funko Pop Pokemon have been pretty few and far between, focusing primarily on the Kanto starters and Pikachu. Toy Fair 2020 changed that, however, with the announcement of four new Pokemon Funko Pops, due out in the next few months: Growlithe, Rattata, Cubone, and an angry-looking Pikachu. The company did not have those on display at Toyfare, but they did have the line’s next wave on display, featuring Mr. Mime, Pichu, Vulpix, and Mewtwo!

One interesting note for Pop collectors is the stand that accompanies both Mr. Mime and Mewtwo. Most Funko Pops are capable of standing on their own, but these stands have been included with various releases over the years, including The Office line’s Pam Halpert Pop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the second wave of Pops, Funko also had their new line on display as well, An Afternoon With Eevee. The line is essentially a replacement for the A Day With Pikachu line, subbing in one of the the brand’s most popular Pokemon for another. While the monthly releases of the A Day With Pikachu line were themed for that month, each of the An Afternoon With Eevee figures will focus on one of the creature’s various evolutions. The first piece in the line, focused on Eevee, has already been made available to order, while the Vaporeon figure will be available sometime next month.

Last but not least, the company also had several Loungefly bags on display, as well. While the Funko Pop line has expanded to focus on a bigger variety of characters, the Loungefly releases remain centered on Pikachu and the Kanto starters.

Despite their early restraint, Funko’s Pokemon line certainly does look bigger and more exciting than ever. Between their stylized Funko Pops and more traditional takes on classic characters, the brand seems to be in pretty good hands with Funko. It will be interesting to see if that will result in more releases from the company in the future. There are probably quite a few fans that wouldn’t mind Pokemon X Funko Pez Dispensers!

Are you a fan of Funko’s Pokemon releases? Do you plan on picking up any of the company’s upcoming releases? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!