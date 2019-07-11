Toy Story Brings Chess to Life in a New Collector’s Set

USAopoly has released the Toy Story Collector’s Chess set, which replaces the standard pieces with full-color sculpted PVC figures of Disney / Pixar’s franchise-favorite characters! Needless to say, this would be a great way to introduce kids to the game, though it’s really a must-have for fans of all ages.

Pre-orders for the Toy Story Collector’s Chess set have just gone live right here for $59.99 with shipping slated for September. A breakdown of the character pieces can be found below, along with details on another new Toy Story game that was released today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Team Woody: Woody (King), Bo Peep (Queen), Ducky & Bunny (Bishops), Duke & Buttercup (Knights), Hamm & Forky (Rooks), Sarge (Pawns)

Team Buzz: Buzz Lightyear (King), Jessie (Queen), Mr. Pricklepants & Slinky Dog (Bishops), Dolly & Bullseye (Knights), Rex & Trixie (Rooks), Little Green Aliens (Pawns)

USAopoly has also released Toy Story Obstacles and Adventures: A Cooperative Deck-Building Game, which allows you and up to four friends to play as iconic toys from the films. As the title suggests, you’ll work together to overcome hazards and complete adventures. Pre-orders are live right here for $49.99 with shipping slated for September. Note that the game appears to be similar to USAopoly’s extremely popular Harry Potter: Hogwarts Battle card game.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.