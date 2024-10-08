Transformers and Monster Hunter Team Up For Rathalos Prime Crossover Figure

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The collab between Takara Tomy and Capcom is now available to pre-order in the U.S.

(Photo: Transformers x Monster Hunter Synergenex Series Rathalos Prime )

Takara Tomy and Capcom have joined forces for a new Transformers crossover with the popular Monster Hunter video game series. The Rathalos Prime / Liolaeous Prime figure features a Rathalos-themed Monster Mode and modified Optimus Prime Robot Mode. In the later, a sword and shield can be equipped which can be combined into an axe.

First launching in Japan last month, the figure is now available to pre-order in the U.S. here at Entertainment Earth priced at $49.99. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders over $99, and there's a flat $7.95 shipping fee on all orders below that threshold. All orders include a mint condition guarantee. From the official description:

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with the Takara Tomy Synergenex Series Rathalos Prime collectible figure. Convert from Rathalos Prime robot mode to wyvern monster mode. Highly articulated figured is perfect for display in action stances; in monster mode, the head, mouth, neck, wings, and legs are poseable. Includes Collaboration Matrix and converting weapon accessories. This action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco, original packaging, and Japanese language instructions. Ages 15 and up."

Monster Hunter Wilds Release Date

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to debut on Windows PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on February 28th, 2025. Pre-orders for physical copies of the game (including a Steelbook edition) are live here on Amazon now. The official description reads:

"Monster Hunter Wilds is the highly anticipated next evolution in the award-winning Monster Hunter franchise. Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam for PC on Feb. 28, 2025, the latest entry in the beloved series of co-op action RPGs takes the thrill of hunting larger-than-life foes in expansive natural environments to immersive new heights. The story transports players to the Forbidden Lands, a mysterious wilderness that can transform in unexpected ways. This living world is teeming with rugged wildlife adapted to an ever-changing climate, including massive monsters that players will take on in action-packed encounters. As hunters, players protect the balance of the ecosystem, utilizing resources from hunts to craft powerful gear and continue investigating the mysteries at the heart of these new lands."

Will Transformers One Get a Sequel?

It has yet to be announced whether or not Transformers One will get a sequel, but those behind the film are paying very close attention to whether or not its success will warrant another entry. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura teased how that success could continue the story with plans to have more of a character focus coming in the future entries, "Number one, if we're successful with this [Transformers] movie, we're going to do a sequel for this. And we already have, I think, the beginnings of a really interesting story for the second one, which is also character-based, the way the first [is]," the producer stated.