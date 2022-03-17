Transformers Deck-Building Game Reveals A Rising Darkness Expansion

Renegade Game Studios is knocking it out of the park with their series of Deck-Building Games, which now includes Power Rangers, G.I. Joe, and Transformers. Now they’ve revealed a new expansion for their Transformers Deck-Building Game titled A Rising Darkness, which features both competitive and cooperative play, though the most exciting part of the expansion is that it introduces playable Decepticons. It also brings in rules that allow players to create a Team vs Team game, which will pit Autobot players against Deception players when combined with the Transformers core set, though A Rising Darkness is a standalone expansion, so you can still play it without the core set if you so desire.

If you pre-order from Renegade’s online store, you will get the Bonus Pack, which features a playable character (Astrotrain) and four Main Deck Promo cards. As for the rest of the set, it comes with 174 Autobot and Decepticon cards, 6 Character cards, 10 Encounter cards, and 5 Reference cards.

The Transformers Deck-Building Game: A Rising Darkness is up for pre-order now, and retails for $45.00. A Rising Darkness is set to hit stores sometime in the second quarter of this year, and you can find the official description for the expansion below.

“Become a mighty Decepticon and race to defeat the Autobots in this standalone expansion to the Transformers Deck-Building Game! This expansion is compatible with the core game and will offer 2 primary modes of play: Competitive mode (the Decepticons squabble amongst each other while they face the Autobots) and Cooperative mode (the Decepticons join their forces to defeat the Autobots). This expansion also introduces rules for Team vs Team games, featuring Decepticon players against Autobot players when combined with the Core Set.”

Features:

Play as Decepticons!

Standalone Expansion

Combine with the Core Set for Team vs Team games!

Explore a Matrix of cards to discover allies and enemies

Contents Summary:

174 Standard Size Cards (including Autobot & Decepticon cards)

6 Oversized Character Cards

10 Encounter Cards

5 Reference Cards

At a Glance

Number of Players: 1-5 Players

For Ages: 14+

Playing Time: 45-90 min

Game Type: Deck-building Game Expansion Set, Standalone Expansion

What do you think of the Rising Darkness expansion? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Transformers and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!