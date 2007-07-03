Transformers Roleplaying Game Announced

✖

Players will be able to transform into their own Autobot in the upcoming Transformers Roleplaying Game. The upcoming tabletop roleplaying game will be published by Renegade Game Studios and is scheduled for a March 2022 release. The core rulebook will contain complete rules on how to play, including character creation tools, weapons, equipment, vehicles, and villain dossiers, combat and exploration information, and details on secret bases and special equipment. There will also be an introductory adventure for 1st-level characters in the rulebook to help get players acquainted with the rules of the game.

Renegade also has plans to produce several other tie-in products for the Transformers Roleplaying Game, including a follow-up adventure titled A Beacon of Hope, as well as custom dice, a GM screen, and a dice bag.

The Transformers franchise has enjoyed a strong year, with the release of the finale of War for Cybertron Netflix animated series that brought back the Maximals and Predacons into Transformers continuity. Two additional Transformers movies, which includes a new movie featuring the Beast Wars characters and a sequel to Bumblebee, are both scheduled for release for next year.

The Transformers Roleplaying Game will use the Essence20 system, which uses a 2-dice check system. Players will always roll a d20 when making a check along with a second dice determined by a player's proficiency in a certain skill. The interesting twist of the system is that rolling the "high" number on either dice counts as a critical success - this means that someone who uses a d2 (a coin flip) has a 50/50 chance of landing a critical success anytime they make a check.

Renegade Game Studios has plans to release three games using the Essence20 system, all of which are based on various Hasbro properties. Renegade is also developing roleplaying games based on the Power Rangers and G. I. Joe franchises. Renegade is also releasing several new games based on all three Hasbro franchises, including deck-building games. The Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid board game is one of Renegade's top-sellers.

You can pre-order the Transformers Roleplaying Game from Renegade's website.