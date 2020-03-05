Transformers TCG Reveals Autobot Whirl For Titan Masters Attack (Exclusive)

Hasbro’s Transformers Trading Card Game continues to expand, and the newest addition to the game will be the upcoming Titan Masters Attack set. The new set introduces Titan Master characters, and we can exclusively reveal that the latest character to join the set is Whirl, adding another character to the Autobot forces. As you can see in the images below, Whirl’s bot mode features a great attack number with 6, but defense is just about non-existent at 1, though it drops to 0 in Alt-Mode. Whirl’s ability helps mitigate some of that, as you can’t take more than 5 attack damage from a single ranged character’s attack.

As for Alt-Mode, the attack goes up to 7, and in both modes, the health is 15. There’s also a nice bonus in this mode that lets you deal 1 damage to each non-defending enemy if you get at least one blue symbol on your drawn Battle Cards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We also get a look at a Stratagem card titled Pop-Up Attack, which gives you a cool bonus if you happen to have another helicopter in your deck as well as Whirl. If you attack with a Helicopter and have Whirl, you get to put 1 card from your hand on top of your deck.

The art on both of these cards is awesome, and you can check out both in the images above and below. We’ve also included Whirl’s official description.

“Autobot Whirl is a member of the Wreckers – the Autobot special operations team. This super-rare character is especially strong against enemies with ranged attacks, and his Stratagem can give Helicopter-themed decks extra punch when they attack.”

Each Titan Masters Attack Booster set will feature 46 character cards (43 of which are completely new to Transformers TCG), 94 non-Character cards, and 3 Titan-pack Character cards, with one Titan pack in each sealed display.

You can check out the set’s highlighted features below.

Titan Master Characters: These character cards have two parts – a body and a head. Head characters give bonuses to the body, and when the body is KOed, the head deploys as a separate bot mode character. Mix and match heads and bodies to customize Titan Masters to fit your playstyle. Titan Master characters draw inspiration from Transformers toys released both in Titans Return and Generation 1.

The Wreckers: The fan-favorite Autobot special-forces team make their debut in Titan Masters Attack. Led by Sergeant Kup, the Wreckers get the toughest jobs done, no matter what the cost.

Stratagem cards: This completely new card type lets players further customize characters on their team. Most Stratagem are keyed to a specific character card, cost stars, and modifies a character in an interesting (and sometimes unusual!) way. Stratagems in Titan Masters Attack can modify characters from this booster release or from previous releases.

Fortress Maximus: Every sealed Titan Masters Attack booster display includes a Fortress Maximus Titan pack. This pack contains the titan-sized Fortress Maximus character, his head character Cerebros, and Cerebros’ head character, Emissary.

Titan Masters Attack hits stores on April 17th.

What do you think of Whirl? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Transformers TCG and tabletop!