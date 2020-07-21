The Transformers Trading Card Game Is Done

✖

Wizards of the Coast has announced that the Transformers Trading Card Game is officially done. Titan Masters Attack, the set released at the end of May, marks the final release for the trading card game. As for why the product line is ending, well, Wizards of the Coast says that it is due to the lack of broad engagement as well as the difficulties associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In other words, it wasn't popular enough on top of the pandemic making everything more difficult in general.

"While the retailer and player community continued to grow, our product offerings didn’t meet the expectations of the broader fan base to engage further with the brand," the announcement reads in part. "Additionally, the current global situation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic presented additional hurdles."

"The Transformers TCG was truly a labor of love for the Wizards team, and we saw that enthusiasm and love echoed by players across the world," said Drew Nolosco, Wizards of the Coast Global Brand Manager. "We are grateful to our fans, content creators, retailers, and distributors for the enthusiasm they brought to the game. The greater Transformers TCG fan community is perhaps the best TCG community I’ve had the privilege of working with."

The Transformers Trading Card Game first launched in September of 2018. Several waves of releases followed, ending with Titan Masters Attack on May 29, 2020. All told, the trading card game lasted less than two years. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Transformers Trading Card Game right here.

