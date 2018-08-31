Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Release Date Revealed

Developer Grasshopper Manufacture has announced during PAX West 2018 that Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes will release for the Nintendo Switch exclusively next year, January 18.

Unfortunately, Grasshopper didn’t accompany the announcement with a new trailer; however, new gameplay footage has surfaced via the fine folk over at GameSpot. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The developer also revealed a partnership with indie publisher Devolver Digital that will see the former add in-game t-shirts of the latter’s catalogue. Said games include: Absolver, Ape Out, Crossing Souls, Downwell, Enter the Gungeon, Gods Will Be Watching, Hatoful Boyfriend, High Hell, Hotline Miami, Luftrausers, Minit, Mother Russia Bleeds, Pikuniku, Reigns, Ruiner, The Messenger, The Red Strings Club, and The Swords of Ditto.

For those that don’t know: while Travis Strikes Again is a part of the No More Heroes series, it is not a direct sequel to No More Heroes 2: Desperate, but rather is considered a fresh start for the main protagonist Travis. As for a direct sequel, there is no official word of any in the works, or of one coming in the near future.

At the moment, Grasshopper Manufacture hasn’t announced or provided any information on whether Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes will ever release on other platforms. It’s possible it will forever be a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Whatever the case, below you can read more about the title, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from Grasshopper itself:

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes is a raucous 3D action title, where Travis touchdown wields the Beam Katana to massacre his way through countless enemies, taking on ferocious bosses in an epic battle with Badman.

Set in the remote countryside of the southern US, seven years has passed since the events of No More Heroes. Badman has come to exact his revenge on Travis for the murder of his daughter, Badgirl. As the two foes are battling it out, they’re sucked inside the phantom game console ‘Death Drive MK-II’, a machine developed by Doctor Juvenile. It is said that whomever collects and beats all six of its games will have their wishes granted.