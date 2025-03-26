Triple-i Showcase Teases Big Indie Reveals with New Teaser Trailer

Last year’s first-ever Triple-i Initiative showcase garnered massive attention from gamers with big-ticket reveals for games like Slay the Spire 2, Palworld, and Vampire Survivors. Earlier this month, the team revealed they’re planning to return for a second showcase packed with even more exciting indie game reveals. Now, Triple-i is ready to reveal the exact date for its 2025 showcase, which will air on April 10th at 9 AM PDT / 12 PM EDT. While the team isn’t showing all their cards just yet, a brand-new teaser trailer gives a sneak peek at the exciting indie game news to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second annual Triple-i Initiative showcase will arrive precisely one year after its first iteration. And they’re planning to outdo themselves, teasing some “explosive reveals” for this year. The 2025 Triple-i Initiative showcase will feature over 30 announcements for big indie games and developers. The 45-minute show will feature a combination of gameplay reveals, launch dates, demo release dates, world premieres, and more. Like last year, there will be no hosts and no ads – just a ton of exciting news about indie games.

Play video

The new teaser trailer goes by fast, but eagle-eyed gamers might be able to spot a few hints about what we’ll see in this year’s stream. Not everything is a mystery, however, as Triple-i has confirmed a few participating games and developers. Familiar indie games showing off something new during this year’s Triple-I Initiative showcase include Enshrouded, X4: Foundations, and Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core. Just what these games will reveal, but if last year is any indication, we can expect some DLC drops and other exciting reveals about what’s next for these popular indie titles. And given that we don’t yet have a release date for Rogue Core, might we hope that’s what Ghost Ship Games plans to reveal?

As an extra bonus, participating games from this year and last year’s Triple-i showcase will participate in a massive sale on Steam, Humble, and other platforms starting on April 10th. We’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for the sale, as it’s likely to feature some beloved indies from the last few years.

All Developers Confirmed for the 2025 Triple-i Initiative

Along with confirming a few specific game titles participating in this year’s Triple-i Initiative, the full studio line-up has also been unveiled. Here is every participating developer who’ll have something to share in 2025:

11bit

91Act

Amplitude

Askiisoft

Coldblood Inc

Digital Sun

DoubleDutch games

Egosoft

Fair Games

FakeFish

Funday Games

Funselektor

Ghost Ship Games

Keen Games

Mechanistry

Mooneye Studios

Panik Arcade

Paper Cult

Pine Studio

Pixelated Milk

Poncle

Screen Juice

Sigono

Sloclap

Square Glade Games

Starward Industries

Strelka Games

Stubby Games

Stunlock Studios

Super Fantasy Games

tobspr games

Toukana Interactive

Trioskaz

Unfrozen

Untitled Studio (not a secret – this is the actual studio name)

Weappy Studio

Weird Beluga Studio

Previous game from participating Mooneye Studios, Smushi Come Home

If you see your favorite indie studio above, brace yourself for an exciting reveal or update during the 2025 Triple-i Initiative showcase. Alas, Hollow Knight: Silksong fans, it looks like you’ll find updates from Team Cherry elsewhere. You can catch it live on the Triple-i YouTube or Twitch channels when it airs on April 10th, and a replay should be available to follow.

Are you hoping for any specific reveals during the Triple-i showcase this year? Let us know in the comments below!