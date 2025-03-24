Hollow Knight: Silksong Release Date Could Be Close Based on Surprise Update

Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the most anticipated games of all time, and a recent update suggests its release date may finally be coming. This update is the third update about Silksong within a short period, leading many to believe there is a chance developer Team Cherry may actually be close to releasing this upcoming Metroidvania. After so many years of putting on clown makeup, fans are somehow cautiously optimistic and blindly hopeful anytime Silksong gets a mention. But the question remains, when will Hollow Knight: Silksong be released? Well, we may have the answer soon.

The latest update about Hollow Knight: Sillksong comes from Steam, where what seems to be a minor update may point to something larger. According to SteamDB, Hollow Knight: Silksong has not only been recently added GeForce Now support, but also updated its copyright year on March 24th. Hollow Knight: Silksong’s previous copyright year was September 23, 2023. In addition to this, a series of changes regarding the game’s categories were also made, meaning Team Cherry made three updates within the same day.

Microsoft recently gave a shoutout to Hollow Knight: Silksong as well, though this was only a brief mention alongside other titles. However, a recent leak also indicated a June release for Silksong, and fans have already begun calling for a Summer release for the game. Are all these updates related or just coincidences?

Only time will tell if Hollow Knight: Silksong will see a release in 2025. After so many years of waiting, fans are eager for any news on the game, especially when it comes to its release timeline. While it certainly seems like some official news is imminent, Team Cherry has made small updates like this, and quite understandably, the fanbase has gone wild with speculation.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was initially intended to be a DLC for Hollow Knight, but ballooned into something much larger and became a sequel instead. The Metroidvania will follow Hornet in a new land, giving players a new protagonist and story to enjoy after the Knight’s story and adventure in Hallownest.

Few games have drawn the following of Hollow Knight and Hollow Knight: Silksong. The sequel has maintained a top spot on Steam’s most wish-listed upcoming games since it was announced, currently holding the rank of 2nd place. What makes this especially impressive is Team Cherry’s small size and the fact Hollow Knight: Silksong is an indie game.

Regardless of what this means, the wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong stretches on. With no official release date in sight, fans flock to any showcase or direct and spam the chat with requests and expectations for Silksong. This will likely continue until Team Cherry, or someone else, reveals the release date for this highly-desired Metroidvania. If nothing else, Silksong fans are determined and remain hopeful no matter how unlikely it seems.