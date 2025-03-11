Triple-i Initiative Event Returning for Second Year of Indie Game Reveals

Last year, a brand-new indie showcase put the spotlight on exciting announcements from a variety of indie publishers and studios. The event featured exciting announcements with reveals for big indie titles like Slay the Spire 2, Vampire Survivors, and even Palworld. Now, the Triple-i initiative confirmed that the massive showcase is returning for 2025. This year will feature more fast-paced, exciting announcements from a variety of exciting indie studios and publishers. To kick off the hype, Triple-i has revealed a teaser trailer full of super-speedy sneak peeks at what’s to come in this year’s showcase.

The Triple-i initiative is a collaborative venture aimed at highlighting indie classics and new, exciting IPs in the indie space. Its name is a play on AAA games, big titles from big, well-known studios. But in this case, we’re looking at the best of the best for indie games, aka, Triple-i. The showcase will return with the same promises as last year. No hosts, no advertisements, and a quick, under one hour live stream full of video game announcements and reveals. The project comes from developer Evil Empire, who initially planned it as a way to launch their game The Rogue Prince of Persia. However, the Triple-i initiative showcase has become something much bigger, with over 13 million views on last year’s announcements.

The Triple-i initiative hasn’t yet revealed the exact date for their 2025 showcase. Instead, they’re hitting fans with a little bit of hype and a “coming soon” to let us know the showcase will return this year. That said, last year’s event aired on April 10th, so it’s possible we’ll see similar Spring 2025 timing this year. Fans of indie studios and creative games will be happy to once again have a dedicated space to see what’s new in the indie space.

Games Included in the 2025 Triple-i Initiative Showcase

If those teaser trailer clips moved a little too fast for you to catch, here’s a breakdown of the games that are already on board for reveals and announcements during the 2025 Triple-i Initiative showcase:

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core

The Alters

Endless Legend 2

No, I’m Not a Human

Enshrouded

These are likely just a few of the games that will feature, as last year’s showcase had over 30+ new reveals and announcements for viewers to enjoy. In the leadup to the showcase’s official air date announcement, more studios will be sharing teasers and previews for what’s to come with the big day. Gamers interested in staying in the know can follow the Triple-i Initiative to get the latest updates, including the confirmed date for the stream. Individual studios and publishers will likely start sharing teasers soon.

Gamers are already eager to see what exciting announcements will arrive in this year’s showcase, and yes, that includes the thing every gaming showcase needs – Silksong speculations. It’s also notable that PocketPair hasn’t shared much about big updates, so we may well see that developer return to share what’s next for Palworld.

The Triple-i Initiative showcase will be livestreamed on a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, and Steam. Like last year’s showcase, it should be available to watch on demand after the initial stream airs, so gamers will be able to catch up with the latest announcements.

Are you excited to see the Triple-i showcase return in 2025? Let us know what announcements you’re hoping for in the comments below!