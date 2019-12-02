Arthur Morgan, Kirby, and Sans Are Tumblr’s Favorite Video Game Characters

With 2019 quickly drawing to a close, Tumblr has compiled a number of Year End lists, tracking the hottest trends across pop culture. One of these such lists is the Top Video Game Characters list. Using October 2018 as a starting point through October 2019, the list features an eclectic mix between classic video game characters as well as some surprising new faces.

The October start no doubt played some role in one character making the list. Red Dead Redemption 2 released in October 2018, just at the starting point for Tumblr’s list. Of course, the game has proven to be a massive and lasting success. The game also released on both Stadia and Windows just last month, so it makes sense that Red Dead Redemption 2 remained on the minds of gamers throughout the duration of 2019.

The biggest surprise on the list is the fact that it contains not one, but two characters from The Arcana: A Mystic Romance – Interactive Story. The visual novel entranced gamers on iOS, Android and PC, resulting in a plethora of fan art and cosplay. Two of the game’s stars beat out classic characters like Luigi (#38) and Phoenix Wright (#48). Interestingly enough, the Top 10 only features characters from seven different games; three games had two representatives each! Another surprise? The star of Devil May Cry, Dante (#39), came in after another character from the same game.

Since October will be the starting point for next year’s list as well, it will be interesting to see which stars make the list in 2020. Will new faces like Cal Kestis make the cut? Time will tell!

You can check out the full list here. Did your favorite character make the list? Who was your favorite video game character of 2019? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to check out Tumblr’s top 10 Video Game Characters of 2019!

10. Vergil (Devil May Cry)

9. Dimitri Alexandre Blaidyd (Fire Emblem)

8. Riku (Kingdom Hearts)

7. Byleth (Fire Emblem)

6. Count Lucio (The Arcana: A Mystic Romance – Interactive Story)

5. Sora (Kingdom Hearts)

4. Julian Devorak (The Arcana: A Mystic Romance – Interactive Story)

3. Sans (Undertale)

2. Kirby (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate)

1. Arthur Morgan (Red Dead Redemption 2)