Twisted Metal Creator David Jaffe Responds to PS5 Reboot Report

Within the past day, a new report emerged stating that Sony has now internally greenlit a new entry in the Twisted Metal franchise, with Destruction AllStars developer Lucid Games taking the helm on the project. The news came as a bit of a surprise to many Twisted Metal fans, but perhaps no one was more shocked to learn about this development than that of David Jaffe, who was the longtime director of the series. Now, in a new video on his YouTube channel, Jaffe has revealed how he feels about a new game in the series coming about without his consultation.

As a whole, Jaffe says that he feels hurt by PlayStation’s decision to make a new Twisted Metal title for PlayStation 5 without speaking to him in any capacity. Although he acknowledges that no one at Sony needed to talk to him before greenlighting this game, the fact that it went down in this manner doesn’t sit well with the iconic game developer. “Let’s be clear: Sony owes me nothing, our relationship ended somewhere in late 2018. But I will say that, emotionally, it feels sh***y, if any of this is true, to not have been contacted at all,” Jaffe said.

Jaffe went on to say that he believes he may have somehow burned a bridge with those currently at Sony, which is why the publisher didn’t bother to talk to him before internally gearing up to work on a new Twisted Metal game. “It pisses me off a little, but that’s the emotional side of me talking. The truth of the matter is look, they have a business to run, they’re not thinking about me, and if they are… f**k it, I wouldn’t change what I’m doing now, and I wouldn’t change the way I’m doing it. If that’s rubbed people the wrong way, that’s a price I’m happy to pay because it means I get to keep being honest,” he expressed.

Despite his own personal frustration, though, Jaffe did say that he’s still glad to know that Twisted Metal as a whole seems to be living on, long after his work on the series came to an end. “At the end of the day, I’m excited that Twisted Metal is still going in some form or fashion, I will be there to play it and if they ask for my help of course I will be there,” Jaffe said. Whether or not Sony does end up reaching out to Jaffe remains to be seen, but if nothing else, it would make a whole lot of sense to have him as a consultant on the project.

