Twisted Metal: Samoa Joe to Play Sweet Tooth in Peacock Series

Earlier this week, Will Arnett was announced as the voice of Sweet Tooth in Peacock’s upcoming adaptation of Twisted Metal. Today, it was confirmed that All Elite Wrestling Superstar Joe “Samoa Joe” Seanoa will play the “physical body” of the character. Sweet Tooth is one of the biggest and most recognized characters in the Twisted Metal PlayStation games, and he’ll likely have a very big role in the upcoming adaptation. Sweet Tooth is a physically intimidating character, and Seanoa’s casting makes it sound like that’s what we’ll see in the show, as well. In a press release, Peacock detailed the role of Sweet Tooth in the series.

“JOE SEANOA (AEW)will play the physical body of ‘Sweet Tooth,’ a hilarious andterrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A loverof chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clownmask and uses ‘Lost Vegas’ as his own personal kill-ground, all while hedrives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sweet Tooth was one of PlayStation’s earliest icons. Appearing on the box art for the first Twisted Metal game in 1995, Sweet Tooth has gone on to appear in several follow-up games. He also appeared as one of the playable characters in PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, a game that featured some of the biggest PlayStation names. While Twisted Metal was once a major series on PlayStation consoles, there has not been a new game since 2012. If the Peacock series is successful enough, perhaps that could change!

Over this past weekend, Samoa Joe lost to Adam Cole during the Owen Hart Foundation’s Men’s Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing. Samoa Joe joined AEW earlier this year. He’s also the current Ring of Honor Television Champion. The wrestler turned actor also has another video game-related role on the way, as he’ll be providing the voice of King Shark in the upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Are you looking forward to the Twisted Metal series? What doyou think of Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth? Let usknow in thecommentsor share yourthoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!