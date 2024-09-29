Twisted Metal Actor Has Heard About a "Special Release" Bundle Coming to PS5 in 2025

Twisted Metal has been a surprise success story on Peacock, and a second season is officially on the way. That's pretty impressive for a franchise that has been all but abandoned by PlayStation, but it seems things could be changing. J.S. Gilbert, the voice of Sweet Tooth in the Twisted Metal games, has said that he has heard rumors about some kind of "special release" of three older games in the series: Twisted Metal: Head-On, Twisted Metal 2, and Twisted Metal: Black. In a post on Reddit, Gilbert said that this package will apparently see release next year.

"I did hear that Head On, TM2 and TM: Black are being 'refreshed' and bundled for some special release in 2025. But who knows, I suppose I could get a call asking me to do the voice on a new TM game. I'm not holding my breath though," Gilbert posted.

In the Peacock series, Sweet Tooth is voiced by actor Will Arnette. In that same post, Gilbert shared his belief that Arnette could end up being the voice actor for the character in future Twisted Metal games. This is the first time it's been suggested that Arnette could end up taking over the video game role, so fans should take that with a grain of salt for the time being. That said, Arnette does have some experience with video game voice acting, having appeared in games like LEGO Dimensions and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. On one hand, An appearance by Arnette would be a nice bridge to the streaming show, but it could also frustrate longtime fans of the series.

This console generation has seen PlayStation put a lot of focus on remasters of existing games, making them available on both PS5 and Steam. Some kind of remastered collection of previous Twisted Metal games would not only fit with that strategy, but it would also be a smart way for PlayStation to give the series another chance at life. At this point, it's been more than a decade since the last Twisted Metal. If PlayStation has any chance of making the series relevant again, now would seem like the perfect time.

Would you like to see a Twisted Metal remastered collection? Do you think we'll see Will Arnett voicing Sweet Tooth in the games? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!