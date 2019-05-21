Twisted Metal TV Series Reportedly in the Works from Sony’s PlayStation Productions

Sony recently announced that it planned on adapting some of its many video game series into movie and TV show formats, and it appears the first of those has already been revealed. A Twisted Metal TV series is reportedly in the works, according to some who say the information was revealed by Sony Pictures during an investor relations meeting which took place recently. Assuming this information is accurate, it’ll be the first known project form the new PlayStation Productions division and does seem to fall in line with the unit’s goals that we learned about after it was announced.

The first news of the supposed Twisted Metal TV series came from a user on ResetEra who said the project had been revealed by Sony Pictures’ CEO and chairman Tony Vinciquerra. The executive reportedly told those present at the meeting during the Q&A segment that production has already begun on the series. News of this TV series that’s supposedly being worked on has been picked up by other sites and shared by some like Twitter user Nibellion who’s known for accurately sharing gaming news, but Sony has still yet to make an official announcement to the public about the project.

Timing of the announcement, if it is indeed real, would line up nicely with the recent news of PlayStation Productions and the new group’s plans for future film and TV projects. It was announced on Monday that PlayStation Productions had been formed to pick out the PlayStation properties best suited for adaptations and see those through with the help of Sony Studios. The group will be helmed by Asad Qizilbash, vice president of marketing at PlayStation, and will be overseen by Sony Interactive Entertainment chairman of Worldwide Studios Shawn Layden.

One comment in particular from Layden’s talks with The Hollywood Reporter stands out when hearing about the supposed Twisted Metal series. Speaking about the goals for PlayStation Production’s projects, Layden said the films and shows produced would give fans another way to interact with their favorite properties, especially those that go years without releasing another game. The Twisted Metal series certainly fits that bill.

“We want to create an opportunity for fans of our games to have more touch points with our franchises,” Layden told The Hollywood Reporter. “When fans beat a 40-50 hour game and have to wait three-four years for a sequel, we want to give them places they can go and still have more of that experience and see the characters they love evolve in different ways.”

Sony has yet to confirm the production of a Twisted Metal series, but if/when it is confirmed, it’ll likely be a while before it’s released.