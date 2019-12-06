Twitch Streamer Dr Disrespect Partners With The Walking Dead Creators for New TV Series

Twitch streamer Guy Beahm who’s much better known by his on-stream personality “Dr Disrespect” is getting his own TV series. The boisterous streamer will be working with Skybound Entertainment, the production company created by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, to create the scripted TV series that’s based around the Dr Disrespect character. This series will be the first one of its kind to feature a Twitch streamer in such a way outside of Amazon’s streaming platform.

The Hollywood Reporter reported on the news of the TV series which doesn’t currently have a name based on what’s been revealed so far. Beahm said that he and the others working on the show are “pretty early in terms of the creative and direction we want to take it” but added that there have been “some early discussions around animation.”

The streamer said he wants to make sure the show doesn’t “lose the authenticity of the character” and that everything remains consistent. Skybound co-founder and president David Alpert said the show will explore the backstory of the Dr. Disrespect character which he said can’t be fully explored in a stream alone.

“There are lots of incredibly talented streamers, but there’s something special about what Guy has done in creating this character,” Alpert said.

Beahm finds himself among the rankings of the top streamers on Twitch with close to 3.9 million followers. While you may find that some streamers on Twitch and other platforms sometimes exaggerate themselves to be more entertaining, Beahm has totally leaned into the alter-ego and has cultivated his own unique culture and following within his streamer community. The mustachioed streamer wears a wig and constantly roasts other streamers, games, and anyone or anything else that he feels strongly about.

He seldom breaks character as well. One of the most notable instances where that happened were when he apologized to his followers for being “unfaithful” to his wife before taking a break from Twitch and eventually returning. A clip from his stream where he said shots were fired into his house also saw a more candid Beahm talking to his viewers about what had happened.

Other streamers have left Twitch for other platforms which has helped push Beahm even higher up in the rankings since he’s sticking with Twitch. The streamer suggested in the past that he was getting paid more to stay at Twitch than others were getting to leave the platform.

Beahm’s new TV series does not yet have a release date nor has it been decided which network it’ll debut on.