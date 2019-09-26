Twitch Rolls Out Major Redesign

Those who frequent Twitch to watch their favorite gamers and personalities stream on the platform found a few changes waiting for them on Thursday. An updated logo and layout for the Twitch site itself were the most noticeable parts of the site’s new appearance. The streaming platform’s color palette including its signature purple has also been updated along with the font. These changes are part of a larger refreshing of the Twitch brand with a recommitted focus on the community.

Twitch announced its plans to update the brand in a post on the Twitch Blog on Thursday with examples of the new logos and other assets streamers and viewers will now find on the site. After touching on the progress made already as Twitch added new features and other changes as work on the streaming site continued, Twitch said there are still people out there who may now know about Twitch and the varied interests it caters to.

“So the next step was clear,” the Twitch Blog post said. “We needed to do the work to make everything we’ve created together even better so you can tell your stories to the world. That means a new approach to brand design. One that lets us step back so you can step up.”

Nice to meet you again, for the first time. We’ve re-designed Twitch to help you and your communities shine even brighter. Read more: https://t.co/xNkEvnYD3E pic.twitter.com/epIhrn1MgM — Twitch (@Twitch) September 26, 2019

Both the Twitch logo itself and the “Glitch” logo that features only Twitch’s recognizable symbol with no text have been updated. The image below shows the comparison between the old purple and the new for those who noticed it and thought something looked slightly different but couldn’t place what it might be. Other updated colors named after popular parts of gaming culture will also be found on the site now, and creators will be able to express themselves using options from the new Creator Color feature to customize their channels.

For those who hop on Twitch to fill streamers’ chats by spamming emotes, you won’t see any changes to the pixelated expressions. The illustration style for the emotes isn’t changing, but Twitch is making some adjustments to make them more visible.

“What we are doing is putting emotes into the world off Twitch more often,” the post said. “We’re in a unique position because we have this deep, weird lore to pull from that others simply don’t, and it seemed nuts to try to make emotes less weird. So we didn’t.”

You can check out the full scope of changes through the Twitch Blog and can see them in action yourself on Twitch.