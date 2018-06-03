Twitch Celebrates Pride Month With Fundraising, Emotes, and More

Twitch is celebrating Pride Month in several ways including special emotes, community involvement, fundraising, and more.

As other companies within the gaming industry announced their plans for Pride Month, Twitch followed suit by discussing the streaming platform’s own goals for the month. Announcing the plans through Twitter and on its blog with some videos included, Twitch broke down everything that’s planned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Twitch is a place where everyone can be themselves, and this June, we’re standing with all of our LGBTQ+ viewers and streamers around the world to celebrate love during Pride Month,” Twitch’s announcement post said. “We’re highlighting LGBTQ+ creators, unveiling a bunch of new Pride shirts, taking part in the SF Pride Parade, and we’re partnering with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC®) to raise money for equality.”

We proudly stand for love and equality for all. Join us in celebrating #PrideMonth with some of your favorite LGBTQ+ streamers: https://t.co/2i3z6OFSac pic.twitter.com/8pSzPLUW99 — Twitch (@Twitch) June 1, 2018

First and foremost, Twitch is encouraging viewers to check out some content from LGBTQ+ streamers. For those who aren’t sure where to start, Twitch published a schedule within the post that says when different streamers will be featured on the front page of Twitch so that you can view their content and hear their stories.

Special shirts are also going on sale for the duration of the month with 100 percent of the profits going to the Human Rights Campaign organization mentioned above. The shirts boast the rainbow flag as well as flags for other members of the community and can be purchased here for $7 each.

If you’re around the San Francisco area, you’ll probably be aware of the massive Pride parade that happens their every year. What you might not know though is that Twitch’s headquarters is also in San Francisco, and the streaming platform is getting even more involved because of it.

“Every year, San Francisco hosts one of the oldest and largest Pride parades in the US. As SF is the home of Twitch, you can bet we’ll be there in full force. We’ll share highlights from SF Pride on Twitch’s social media, so stay tuned on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Once Pride Month wraps up, we’ll put together a video with info about how much money you raised for HRC, footage from the parade, and more.”

Finally, new emotes and cheermotes are also being added that are all based on the above shirts’ designs. These emotes are here to stay, so you won’t have to worry about them being removed at the end of the month.