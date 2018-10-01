Twitch Prime Free Game Lineup for October Revealed

Your Twitch Prime free game lineup for the month of October has been revealed, and it’s absolutely stellar. Twitch Prime members are going to be set for the Halloween season, as Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Sanitarium, SOMA, and System Shock: Enhanced Edition are all being offered as freebies to subscribers. All of these games are widely-acclaimed and beloved fan favorites, and each of them offer a dark or spooky experience to get you into the Halloween spirit.

All four of these games will be available to Twitch Prime subscribers starting today, until October 31. You have all month to claim these games, but we recommend doing it now so you don’t forget. You don’t have to download them when you claim them, so it doesn’t take very long at all. That way, if the rest of your October is very busy, you can at least have these in your library of games and they’ll be ready for you when you do have the time to download and play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So how do you know if you’re a Twitch Prime member, and how do you become one? If you’re an Amazon Prime member, then you’re also a Twitch Prime member. The two go hand-in-hand, since Amazon owns Twitch now. If you do have Amazon Prime and you’ve never linked your accounts, you can find out how to do that right here. It only takes a few moments, and Twitch Prime comes with a few great benefits (including free games every freaking month).

Here’s a little more about each of the free games you guys are getting this month:

Darksiders Warmastered Edition:

“War is coming to Twitch Prime. The first game of the critically acclaimed Darksiders franchise will be yours to keep forever. Guide War on his quest for vengeance and vindication.”

Sanitarium:

“In Sanitarium you play an amnesiac thrust into a morbid, really creepy universe. After a car accident, you wake up to find that instead of lying in a hospital, you’re in an asylum with your head wrapped in bandages. Who the hell am I? What am I doing here? How do I escape? There endless questions eating away at you, and so too are the many puzzles you’ll need to resolve throughout this immersive, captivating adventure.”

SOMA:

“SOMA is a sci-fi horror game from Frictional Games, the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent. It is an unsettling story about identity, consciousness, and what it means to be human.”

System Shock: Enhanced Edition:

“A first-person fight to the death in the depths of space! Twenty one years after its first release, System Shock is back!”