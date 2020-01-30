Twitch Prime Is Giving Away 5 Free Games in February

Twitch Prime has revealed its next batch of free games it will be giving away for the month of February, and like previous months, it will be dishing out not one, not two, not three, not four, but five games. Also like previous months, each of the titles is a smaller game. In other words, there’s no big AAA games featured, but there are some smaller gems from the past few years.

More specifically, Twitch Prime has revealed that Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, American Fugitive, White Night, Desert Child, and Steredenn will all be free on PC for Twitch Prime members during the month of February. During this time, you can download any and all five games for free, no strings attached.

Below, you can read more about each game, as well as watch trailers for each:

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels: “Narcos: Rise of the Cartels tells the story of the hit Netflix TV series, of the rise and fall of El Patrón. Choose your side and ally with the DEA or conversely side with the Narcos. Explore recognisable locations from the show and take a role in pivotal world-altering events and battles that will define and shift the war on drugs.”

American Fugitive: “You take the role of Will Riley. No angel for sure – but not a killer. Yet the cold-blooded murder of your dad is the crime they locked you up for. Fuelled by grief and a burning desire for vengeance, you’ll bust out of jail intent on finding the real culprit.”

Desert Child: “You are a hungry, young hoverbike racer who needs to get off Earth before it E-X-P-L-O-D-E-S. Hunt bounties, throw races, and do whatever you can to get to Mars and win the Grand Prix.”

White Night: “Explore the macabre past of an old mansion in the 1930’s and solve puzzles of light and shadows in this fully black & white survival horror! Players are trapped in this nightmare where darkness is a constant threat!”

Steredenn: “Steredenn is a frenetic and chaotic space shooter, carved in big beautiful pixels, with insane boss battles. Embark in your ship and engage the fight against dreadful space pirates in a never-ending combat for your survival.”

