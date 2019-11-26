Twitch Prime Reveals December’s Free Games and Loot

Gamers with Amazon Prime also receive Twitch Prime, an adjacent service for Twitch, which offers free games and in-game bonuses for popular titles like Sea of Thieves, League of Legends and more.

For the month of December 2019, Twitch Prime users will be able to snag the following free games on PC: Hue, Hover, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!, and Ski Lifts Go Wrong. This month’s best offering is definitely ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove. Released earlier this year, Back in the Groove channeled everything that made the Sega Genesis original such an enjoyable game in the first place. With its funky music and bizarre enemies, Back in the Groove more than made up for ToeJam and Earl’s last two sub-par sequels. These games will be available from December 2nd through December 31st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here is the full release calendar for Twitch Prime, as provided to us by the service’s latest newsletter:

Now Available Sea of Thieves in-game loot

November 29 PUBG Mobile in-game loot

December 2 Free Games with Prime (Hue, Hover, Sherlock Holmes: The

Devil’s Daughter, ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!, Ski Lifts Go

Wrong)

December 2 King of Fighters: ALLSTAR in-game loot

December 3 Magic: The Gathering in-game loot

December 4 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in-game loot

December 5 Dauntless in-game loot

December 9 Fortress M in-game loot

December 10 RuneScape in-game loot

December 12 Contra in-game loot

December 16 King of Fighters: ALLSTAR in-game loot

December 18 Mobile Legends in-game loot

December 19 Rocket League in-game loot

December 23 Fortress M in-game loot

December 30 King of Fighters: ALLSTAR in-game loot

DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED League of Legends in-game loot

DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED Teamfight Tactics in-game loot

As is typically the case, the list is mainly comprised of minor cosmetic additions for each game. The exact details regarding Sea of Thieves in-game loot can be seen in the video at the top of the page. For the rest of the games, more details should show up on the official Twitch Prime loot page in the coming days.

Have you ever taken advantage of any of Twitch Prime’s previous freebies? What do you think of this latest batch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

For those new to the service, Twitch Prime regularly features free games and bonus loot every month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Twitch right here.