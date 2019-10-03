Twitch Streamer Goes Berserk on His Keyboard After Connection Issues

Nobody likes connection issues, but some people really don’t like them. In fact, some people’s hate of poor connections outweighs their love for their own keyboard, and thus sometimes, when the feelings of the former become too strong, they smash the latter into a million little pieces. For example, streamer “neekynooky” really does not like when connection issues spoil his afternoon. But, don’t just take my word for it, ask his keyboard turned into LEGO pieces.

During a recent stream, the streamer was getting ready to sit back and enjoy a session of Teamfight Tactics, which everyone deserves every once in awhile. However, his Internet had other plans. From the jump, his Internet was having issues. As the streamer explained to his chat, his Internet is bipolar: sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Today, was a frustrating case of the latter.

The streamer goes onto explain to his chat that he has a technician coming soon, but apparently this has been an issue for awhile, and it finally has defeated neekynooky. So, what does the streamer do? He raises his keyboard in the air, and bam, gives it a knee right to the kisser, sending pieces everywhere. Unfortunately, it didn’t seem to release much of the pent-up anger, as neekynooky had to stop streaming, noting he was going to break everything if he continued. You can watch the whole sequence for yourself, via the three videos below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. What’s the angriest you’ve ever been with a video game? Personally, I’ve never smashed a keyboard, thrown a controller, or ever had any violent outburst while playing video games. However, I have had an existential crisis while playing Mario Party, which I can assure you, is way worse than any connection issues.