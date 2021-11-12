The Twitch App Is Now Available on Nintendo Switch

In a surprise announcement, Nintendo revealed that the Twitch app is now available for download on the Nintendo Switch eShop! While Twitch has greatly expanded its scope over the last few years, the platform’s primary focus was originally video game streaming, so it makes sense to see it offered on Switch. However, the move is surprising considering that the Nintendo Switch still doesn’t have support for Netflix nearly five years after the console’s release! Regardless, this should be great news for Twitch viewers that would prefer to watch on their console in portable form, or on the TV.

Nintendo’s announcement for the app can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Nintendo’s priorities when it comes to streaming apps have been a bit peculiar, to say the least! As of this writing, users can access a few streaming apps, including Hulu, Funimation, and Pokemon TV, but there are quite a few other services missing. In the case of Netflix, it’s hard to say exactly what the hold-up is; after all, the streaming service was available on both Wii U and 3DS last generation. Those apps are no longer accessible though, meaning there is no option to use the service on any Nintendo platform. Just about every device can access Netflix or Disney+ these days, but these services would be enjoyable on Switch, given the console’s portability.

Of course, the fact that Nintendo has now added Twitch to its small selection of streaming apps shows just how big Twitch has become! The streaming platform has left a massive impact on the gaming industry, spurring interest in games that otherwise struggled to find an audience, such as Among Us. It’s hard to say what the future holds for the platform; after all, YouTube has made a number of significant moves to compete with Twitch, of late. However, it’s a safe bet Twitch won’t be going anywhere for a while, and the Switch app just might convince some newcomers to check out what’s available.

Are you planning to download the Twitch app for Switch? Are you surprised Twitch was added before Netflix?